Keeping track of conveyor efficiency
November 2022
Motion Control & Drives
BLT World, a specialist in bulk materials handling, has launched ScrapeTec’s new SureSupport conveyor system, which was developed to improve material take-up and maximise the efficiency of skirting and sealing. This is achieved by correcting belt tracking, providing an effective seal at the transfer points, preventing material spillage and enhancing dust control.
“The newly designed SureSupport system delivers support and stability to the belt at transfer points, which increases the effectiveness of side sealing, enhances dust suppression and minimises material spillage,” explains Ken Mouritzen, managing director, BLT World. “In conventional conveyors, the force of falling bulk materials causes a high belt load in the transfer area, resulting in belt degradation and increased material, energy and maintenance costs. To compensate for the belt load and to maintain efficient sealing within the transfer area, the idler density can be increased in the feed area. Although this measure may improve efficiency, it does not fully eliminate belt damage.”
The SureSupport system efficiently reinforces the belt and prevents belt sag at the infeed, which is normally caused by the impact energy of falling materials being conveyed. Specially-designed sliding rails prevent belt damage, and tightness of the transfer is increased with the use of a combination skirting and sealing system that ensures even belt tracking.
SureSupport operates in conjunction with ScrapeTec’s AirScrape side seal, providing a high-performance, dust-free and contactless skirting solution with reduced material spillage. A smooth, straight and flat belt surface keeps the AirScrape lamellas in the correct position continuously, with no physical belt contact. Other advantages of this system include quick and simple installation, as well as reduced maintenance time and costs.
Scrapetec’s advanced conveyor belt systems – which meet stringent quality, safety and environmental standards – are available directly from BLT World, which provides an assessment and solutions service to customers in diverse sectors, for planning and implementing projects. A technical advisory and support service enhances performance of every system.
For more information contact Ken Mouritzen, BLT World, +27 31 274 8270, [email protected], www.bltworld.com
Further reading:
PC-based control for vehicles converted to electric drives
Motion Control & Drives
For small-series producers and manufacturers with a wide range of vehicle variants, being able to count on comprehensive test bench technology that is fast, flexible and cost-effective is hugely important. Kempten University of Applied Sciences has implemented a test bench just like this for ABT e-Line, allowing it to perform tasks such as testing Volkswagen vans that have been converted to an electric drive. PC-based control technology from Beckhoff serves as the central feature of the standard industrial components used.
Read more...
The next step in grid decarbonisation
Schneider Electric South Africa
Motion Control & Drives
Schneider Electric has launched the RM AirSeT, its newest gas-insulated (GIS) switchgear with pure air technology and digital connectivity. This equips grid operators with an innovative solution to ...
Read more...
Bipedal robot breaks Guinness record
Motion Control & Drives
An untethered robot, invented at the Oregon State University College of Engineering, and produced by OSU spinout company Agility Robotics, has established a Guinness world record for the fastest ...
Read more...
High tech drive solution
SEW-Eurodrive
Motion Control & Drives
One of the star attractions at SEW-EURODRIVE’s stand at the Electra Mining Africa 2022 exhibition was the company’s new generation MOVI-C all-in-one modular drive solution, which had its African launch ...
Read more...
Dry compressed air by design
Artic Driers International
Motion Control & Drives
A new model has been added to the broad range of desiccant air dryers manufactured by Artic Driers in South Africa. The SA97 air dryer is capable of drying 1,8 m3
/min of air to -40°C at 7 bar. It is ...
Read more...
Fuel for the future
Omron Electronics
Motion Control & Drives
In the coming years, hydrogen propulsion systems will be found in many different application scenarios, such as transport, heating and power generation.
Read more...
Cables for repetitive movement and robotics
Motion Control & Drives
A leading manufacturer of flexible cables and energy chains that protect moving cables, igus, is extending its product range in South Africa to cater for increasing demand. Igus energy chains are used ...
Read more...
Revolutionary zero-emission seaglider
Siemens South Africa
Motion Control & Drives
Siemens Digital Industries Software has announced that Regent has adopted the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of cloud-based software and services to help pioneer a new category of vehicle called the seaglider. ...
Read more...
Motion control in unmanned aircraft
MOOG SA
Motion Control & Drives
US military researchers needed electromechanical actuators for launching and retrieving an experimental unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that is able to overwhelm enemy air defences. They found their solution ...
Read more...
Split cylindrical roller bearings
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
Motion Control & Drives
BMG specialists recommend HKT split cylindrical roller bearings for dependable use in extreme conditions, including applications aboveground, underground, and underwater.
Read more...