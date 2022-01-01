Video analytics platform for railway applications
November 2022
IT in Manufacturing
Built on the latest industrial version of Nvidia's Jetson AGX Xavier module, the AVA-RAGX from Adlink provides a compact, rugged AI-enabled solution for both onboard and wayside railway applications that delivers high reliability and performance in harsh operating environments.
The platform is ideal for real-time video and graphics analysis applications – vital in today's increasingly complex railway operations. It boasts an 8-core Nvidia Carmel CPU and a 512-core Nvidia Volta GPU. Combining AI, machine learning, edge computing and IoT technologies – and certified to EN 50155 specifications – the AVA-RAGX is a rugged, fanless and compact platform designed for flexible deployment.
With its compact 288 x 190 x 78 mm dimensions, the system specifically targets space-restricted environments, making it ideal for edge-type railway applications with small enclosures. It provides a full complement of I/O ports, including four M12 gigabit ports and wireless connectivity (5G/LTE and Wi-Fi), as well as four digital input and four output ports (24-110 V DC with 1,5 kV isolation).
When integrated with an advanced camera system, radar, lidar, GNSSC and AI software stack, the AVA-RAGX can provide precise information about the train's surroundings and exact position. A challenge particular to the rail industry is the long braking distance of trains. The AVA-RAGX can be used as the heart of a hazard detection system to detect emerging hazards far ahead to increase warning time when connected to appropriate sensors. This serves to improve operational efficiency and safety, and helps prevent accidents, especially when trains run at night or in adverse weather conditions that reduce visibility.
When installed on an inspection train, a trackside equipment fault detection system processes images captured from wayside equipment, such as the pantograph and track, in real time. Driven by Nvidia's GPU-accelerated computing, the system can identify potential equipment faults at a train speed of up to 120 km/h.
Incorporating AI-at-the-edge into onboard legacy IP camera networks enhances passenger travel conditions. The AVA-RAGX can perform checking for unattended luggage, seat occupancy and passenger counting. When deployed in train stations, it can analyse the real-time video stream received from station platforms to detect suspicious or aggressive human behaviours and crowd movement.
Further reading:
Upskilling and reskilling to overcome data science skills shortage
IT in Manufacturing
Learning and development managers can work with ExploreAI to advance their company’s in-house data capabilities, allowing them to cope with the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
Read more...
Modular IIoT platform with info-point licensing
ifm - South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
moneo has a modular structure consisting of a basic software package with applications bolted on, such as for condition monitoring or setting IO-Link sensor parameters.
Read more...
Three tips to prepare for future industrial network communication
RJ Connect
IT in Manufacturing
When the number of connected devices increases from a few dozen to several hundred or more, it becomes increasingly hard to manually manage such complex networks with minimum downtime.
Read more...
Modular IIoT platform with data-point licensing
ifm - South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
moneo consists of a basic software package as well as applications, e.g. for condition monitoring or for IO-Link sensor parameter settings.
Read more...
Cloud solutions for industrial applications
Turck Banner
Editor's Choice IT in Manufacturing
Making use of future-proof standard protocols like OPC UA and MQTT, systems can take advantage of Turck Cloud Solutions for integration into various cloud services such as Microsoft Azure, Alibaba or Amazon Web Services.
Read more...
Next-gen network management
RJ Connect
IT in Manufacturing
All selected network components can be managed via a web browser from a local site or through remote access – anytime and anywhere.
Read more...
Digitalisation – the perfect food and beverage ingredient
Schneider Electric South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
SKU-related data, including information on packaging lines, requires real-time processing, and this is where digital technologies improve efficiency, profitability and yield.
Read more...
Unlock knowledge with Netilion Water Network Insights
Endress+Hauser South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
With just a few clicks, an ISO 9001-certified and metrologically traceable verification can be triggered directly within the solution for all supported flowmeters.
Read more...
Network design for mission-critical systems
H3iSquared
IT in Manufacturing
The network is effectively the nervous system of a modern site, allowing protection, control, monitoring, security and safety devices to intercommunicate in a quick, reliable and efficient fashion.
Read more...
High-speed Ethernet up to 1 km with Gigabit Ethernet extenders
Phoenix Contact
IT in Manufacturing
With Power-over-Link and Power-over-Ethernet functions, the entire Gigabit Ethernet extender network and connected PoE devices are supplied with power via the data lines.
Read more...