Video analytics platform for railway applications

November 2022 IT in Manufacturing

Built on the latest industrial version of Nvidia's Jetson AGX Xavier module, the AVA-RAGX from Adlink provides a compact, rugged AI-enabled solution for both onboard and wayside railway applications that delivers high reliability and performance in harsh operating environments.

The platform is ideal for real-time video and graphics analysis applications – vital in today's increasingly complex railway operations. It boasts an 8-core Nvidia Carmel CPU and a 512-core Nvidia Volta GPU. Combining AI, machine learning, edge computing and IoT technologies – and certified to EN 50155 specifications – the AVA-RAGX is a rugged, fanless and compact platform designed for flexible deployment.

With its compact 288 x 190 x 78 mm dimensions, the system specifically targets space-restricted environments, making it ideal for edge-type railway applications with small enclosures. It provides a full complement of I/O ports, including four M12 gigabit ports and wireless connectivity (5G/LTE and Wi-Fi), as well as four digital input and four output ports (24-110 V DC with 1,5 kV isolation).

When integrated with an advanced camera system, radar, lidar, GNSSC and AI software stack, the AVA-RAGX can provide precise information about the train's surroundings and exact position. A challenge particular to the rail industry is the long braking distance of trains. The AVA-RAGX can be used as the heart of a hazard detection system to detect emerging hazards far ahead to increase warning time when connected to appropriate sensors. This serves to improve operational efficiency and safety, and helps prevent accidents, especially when trains run at night or in adverse weather conditions that reduce visibility.

When installed on an inspection train, a trackside equipment fault detection system processes images captured from wayside equipment, such as the pantograph and track, in real time. Driven by Nvidia's GPU-accelerated computing, the system can identify potential equipment faults at a train speed of up to 120 km/h.

Incorporating AI-at-the-edge into onboard legacy IP camera networks enhances passenger travel conditions. The AVA-RAGX can perform checking for unattended luggage, seat occupancy and passenger counting. When deployed in train stations, it can analyse the real-time video stream received from station platforms to detect suspicious or aggressive human behaviours and crowd movement.





