PID controller with multicolour LCD

November 2022 Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays

The Novus N1050 is an advanced PID controller featuring a large, bright and easy-to-read multicolour 11-segment LCD display with clear status signalling.

PID auto-tuning capability provides accurate control through pulse or relay output, with up to three optional output relays that can be selected.

An integrated timer function with five ramp-soak profile programs is integrated into this compact controller. The controller is password protected and is easily programmed through the onboard buttons. It also features a USB connection to program it directly from a PC, drawing its power through the USB cable, so no external power is needed for programming from the PC. It also features RS-485 Modbus interface communication.

The controller features a quick connector terminal at the back. It is an IP65 rated panel-mount device that handles wet conditions comfortably. The N1050 features power supply options of 24 V DC and 100-240 V AC/DC.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 795 9500
Fax: +27 11 794 9057
Email: [email protected]
www: www.allpronix.com
Articles: More information and articles about Allpronix


