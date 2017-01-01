Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Motion Control & Drives



Print this page printer friendly version

Bipedal robot breaks Guinness record

November 2022 Motion Control & Drives

An untethered robot, invented at the Oregon State University College of Engineering, and produced by OSU spinout company Agility Robotics, has established a Guinness world record for the fastest 100 metres by a bipedal robot. Named Cassie by its inventors, the robot set a time of 24,73 seconds, starting and finishing the sprint from a standing position without falling.

Unlike a human sprinter, Cassie has bird type legs like an ostrich, with knees that bend backwards. The robot does not have a vision system and operates without cameras or external sensors, essentially as if blind. To learn how to sprint, the OSU researchers say the robot’s programming was conducted in a week-long simulation. The simulation compressed a year’s worth of training experiences by computing numerous calculations simultaneously.

The 100 metre dash is Cassie’s second record setting performance. In 2021, the robot completed a 5 km run in just over 53 minutes on a single battery charge, making it the first untethered bipedal robot to use machine learning to control a running gait on outdoor terrain, the researchers say.

Cassie was developed under the direction of OSU robotics professor, Jonathan Hurst, with a 16 month, $1 million grant from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). Introduced in 2017, the robot became Agility Robotics’ first commercial robot, and has been used by top universities and robotics labs in the U.S. as a platform for exploring machine learning.

Since Cassie’s introduction in 2017, in collaboration with artificial intelligence professor Alan Fern, OSU students funded by the National Science Foundation and the DARPA Machine Common Sense programme have been exploring machine learning options in Oregon State’s Dynamic Robotics and AI Lab. “We have been building the understanding to achieve this world record over the past several years, running a 5 km stretch and also going up and down stairs,” says graduate student Devin Crowley, who led the Guinness effort. “Machine learning approaches have long been used for pattern recognition, such as image recognition, but generating control behaviours for robots is new and different.”

Fern says that the Dynamic Robotics and AI Lab melds physics with AI approaches more commonly used with data and simulation to generate novel results in robot control. Students and researchers come from a range of backgrounds including mechanical engineering, robotics and computer science.

“Cassie has been a platform for pioneering research in robot learning for locomotion,” Crowley adds. “Completing a 5 km run was about reliability and endurance, which left open the question of how fast Cassie can run. That led the research team to shift its focus to speed.”

Cassie was trained for the equivalent of a full year in a simulation environment, compressed to a week through a computing technique known as parallelisation – multiple processes and calculations happening at the same time − allowing Cassie to go through a range of training experiences simultaneously.

“Cassie can perform a spectrum of different gaits but, as we specialised for speed, we began to wonder which gaits are most efficient at each speed,” Crowley explains. “This led to Cassie’s first optimised running gait and resulted in behaviour that was strikingly similar to human biomechanics.”

The remaining challenge, a “deceptively difficult” one, is to get Cassie to start reliably from a free-standing position, run, and then return to the free-standing position without falling.

“Starting and stopping in a standing position are more difficult than the running part, similar to how taking off and landing are harder than actually flying a plane,” Fern continues. “This 100 metre result was achieved by a deep collaboration between mechanical hardware design and advanced artificial intelligence for the control of that hardware.” Hurst, also chief technology officer at Agility Robotics, calls the Guinness-recognised accomplishment “a big watershed moment”.

“This may be the first bipedal robot to learn to run, but it won’t be the last,” he says. “I believe control approaches like this are going to be a huge part of the future of robotics. The exciting part of this race is the potential. Using learned policies for robot control is a very new field, and this 100 metre dash is showing better performance than other control methods. I think progress is going to accelerate from here.”

For more information contact Steve Lundeberg, Oregon State University, [email protected], www.oregonstate.edu





Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Keeping track of conveyor efficiency
Motion Control & Drives
The SureSupport system efficiently reinforces the belt and prevents belt sag at the infeed, which is normally caused by the impact energy of falling materials being conveyed.

Read more...
PC-based control for vehicles converted to electric drives
Motion Control & Drives
For small-series producers and manufacturers with a wide range of vehicle variants, being able to count on comprehensive test bench technology that is fast, flexible and cost-effective is hugely important. Kempten University of Applied Sciences has implemented a test bench just like this for ABT e-Line, allowing it to perform tasks such as testing Volkswagen vans that have been converted to an electric drive. PC-based control technology from Beckhoff serves as the central feature of the standard industrial components used.

Read more...
The next step in grid decarbonisation
Schneider Electric South Africa Motion Control & Drives
Schneider Electric has launched the RM AirSeT, its newest gas-insulated (GIS) switchgear with pure air technology and digital connectivity. This equips grid operators with an innovative solution to ...

Read more...
High tech drive solution
SEW-Eurodrive Motion Control & Drives
One of the star attractions at SEW-EURODRIVE’s stand at the Electra Mining Africa 2022 exhibition was the company’s new generation MOVI-C all-in-one modular drive solution, which had its African launch ...

Read more...
Dry compressed air by design
Artic Driers International Motion Control & Drives
A new model has been added to the broad range of desiccant air dryers manufactured by Artic Driers in South Africa. The SA97 air dryer is capable of drying 1,8 m3/min of air to -40°C at 7 bar. It is ...

Read more...
Fuel for the future
Omron Electronics Motion Control & Drives
In the coming years, hydrogen propulsion systems will be found in many different application scenarios, such as transport, heating and power generation.

Read more...
Cables for repetitive movement and robotics
Motion Control & Drives
A leading manufacturer of flexible cables and energy chains that protect moving cables, igus, is extending its product range in South Africa to cater for increasing demand. Igus energy chains are used ...

Read more...
Revolutionary zero-emission seaglider
Siemens South Africa Motion Control & Drives
Siemens Digital Industries Software has announced that Regent has adopted the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of cloud-based software and services to help pioneer a new category of vehicle called the seaglider. ...

Read more...
Motion control in unmanned aircraft
MOOG SA Motion Control & Drives
US military researchers needed electromechanical actuators for launching and retrieving an experimental unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that is able to overwhelm enemy air defences. They found their solution ...

Read more...
Split cylindrical roller bearings
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
BMG specialists recommend HKT split cylindrical roller bearings for dependable use in extreme conditions, including applications aboveground, underground, and underwater.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved