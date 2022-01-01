Android smartphone for use in Ex areas

November 2022 Industrial Computer Hardware

The Smart-Ex 02 is a generation of rugged, intrinsically safe smartphones for hazardous areas and harsh industrial environments. Developed completely in-house by Pepperl+Fuchs brand, ecom, the smartphone has a large 5-inch display, an ergonomic design, advanced features, and fit-for-purpose accessories, making digital applications mobile beyond company boundaries.

Global frequency bands and certifications, along with a high-performance Android operating system, allow for a wide range of applications worldwide. Certified for Zone 1/21 and Div. 1, the smartphone simplifies communication between employees, a control centre and backend systems. It supports 21 different LTE frequency bands and is delivered without a network-locked SIM. Global Ex and approval certifications enable worldwide use and global rollouts.

Designed for an extended temperature range from -20 to +60°C, the Smart-Ex 02 can be operated under extreme conditions. For maximum durability, its display is protected by extremely shock- and scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass. Even in direct light, the user can easily read the display, forward data and share it on the corporate network. Unwanted breakdowns during work in extensive industrial plants are prevented by an easily replaceable battery with 4400 mAh capacity for 24-hour operation. A magnetic USB port protects against wear and tear, and damage to PINs and unsecure USB connections.

Operating the device is very easy: push-to-talk (PTT) and alarm buttons, volume control, and the camera release button are intuitive to handle due to their ergonomic design and handy arrangement – even while wearing gloves. Configurable Android keys are available for individual assignment, while dedicated keys for PTT and alarm functions ensure swift communication in case of emergency.

A multifunctional mounting plate concept (belt clip, hand strap, charger and docking station) ensures easy carrying, mounting, and charging. Additionally, the Smart-Ex 02 can be supplemented by numerous coordinated and optimised peripheral devices, including the Cube 800 Ex camera and the explosion-proof Smart-Ex Watch 01, headsets, microphones, scanners or Bluetooth beacons from ecom.

The quality control assured through manufacture in Germany, and the worldwide support of Pepperl+Fuchs, also provides safety during operation. Quick access to service technicians guarantees prompt help in case of questions or problems. In addition, users benefit from collaboration with ecom's own system engineers and development teams, who provide advice and support when software requirements change.

The new Digital Products and Services product line enables staging, management and real-time monitoring of the Smart-Ex 02 and other mobile devices from ecom. It combines automated staging in device manufacturing, mobile device management and device analytics. The solution can be used as a fully-fledged enterprise mobility management system, if desired. This frees up IT departments from time-consuming, routine tasks, and ensures even more security during operation: mobile devices can not only be set up and managed easily, but also updated at any time (over-the-air). Security-relevant events can be made visible through analysis of historical data.

Additional features:

• Optional integrated cameras (12 MP rear and 5 MP front camera) with autofocus and LED flash.

• Bluetooth 4.2 (including Bluetooth Low Energy, or BLE).

• GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo.

• Up to 128 GB additional storage via MicroSD card.

• Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/e/e/e/k/r/h 2,5 + 5 GHz for real-time data acquisition.

• Optional software features such as high-performance barcode scanners.

• Magnetic USB port.

Credit(s)

Pepperl+Fuchs





