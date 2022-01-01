Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Industrial Computer Hardware



Print this page printer friendly version

Android smartphone for use in Ex areas

November 2022 Industrial Computer Hardware

The Smart-Ex 02 is a generation of rugged, intrinsically safe smartphones for hazardous areas and harsh industrial environments. Developed completely in-house by Pepperl+Fuchs brand, ecom, the smartphone has a large 5-inch display, an ergonomic design, advanced features, and fit-for-purpose accessories, making digital applications mobile beyond company boundaries.

Global frequency bands and certifications, along with a high-performance Android operating system, allow for a wide range of applications worldwide. Certified for Zone 1/21 and Div. 1, the smartphone simplifies communication between employees, a control centre and backend systems. It supports 21 different LTE frequency bands and is delivered without a network-locked SIM. Global Ex and approval certifications enable worldwide use and global rollouts.

Designed for an extended temperature range from -20 to +60°C, the Smart-Ex 02 can be operated under extreme conditions. For maximum durability, its display is protected by extremely shock- and scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass. Even in direct light, the user can easily read the display, forward data and share it on the corporate network. Unwanted breakdowns during work in extensive industrial plants are prevented by an easily replaceable battery with 4400 mAh capacity for 24-hour operation. A magnetic USB port protects against wear and tear, and damage to PINs and unsecure USB connections.

Operating the device is very easy: push-to-talk (PTT) and alarm buttons, volume control, and the camera release button are intuitive to handle due to their ergonomic design and handy arrangement – even while wearing gloves. Configurable Android keys are available for individual assignment, while dedicated keys for PTT and alarm functions ensure swift communication in case of emergency.

A multifunctional mounting plate concept (belt clip, hand strap, charger and docking station) ensures easy carrying, mounting, and charging. Additionally, the Smart-Ex 02 can be supplemented by numerous coordinated and optimised peripheral devices, including the Cube 800 Ex camera and the explosion-proof Smart-Ex Watch 01, headsets, microphones, scanners or Bluetooth beacons from ecom.

The quality control assured through manufacture in Germany, and the worldwide support of Pepperl+Fuchs, also provides safety during operation. Quick access to service technicians guarantees prompt help in case of questions or problems. In addition, users benefit from collaboration with ecom's own system engineers and development teams, who provide advice and support when software requirements change.

The new Digital Products and Services product line enables staging, management and real-time monitoring of the Smart-Ex 02 and other mobile devices from ecom. It combines automated staging in device manufacturing, mobile device management and device analytics. The solution can be used as a fully-fledged enterprise mobility management system, if desired. This frees up IT departments from time-consuming, routine tasks, and ensures even more security during operation: mobile devices can not only be set up and managed easily, but also updated at any time (over-the-air). Security-relevant events can be made visible through analysis of historical data.

Additional features:

• Optional integrated cameras (12 MP rear and 5 MP front camera) with autofocus and LED flash.

• Bluetooth 4.2 (including Bluetooth Low Energy, or BLE).

• GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo.

• Up to 128 GB additional storage via MicroSD card.

• Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/e/e/e/k/r/h 2,5 + 5 GHz for real-time data acquisition.

• Optional software features such as high-performance barcode scanners.

• Magnetic USB port.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 430 0250
Fax: 086 756 8741
Email: [email protected]
www: www.pepperl-fuchs.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Pepperl+Fuchs


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Switch amplifiers for multiple voltage ranges
Pepperl+Fuchs Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
The new KFU8-SR-Ex product family of switch amplifiers from Pepperl+Fuchs offers a solution that is both efficient and reliable.

Read more...
Building H gets twin treatment
Beckhoff Automation Industrial Computer Hardware
The creation of a digital twin for Building H in Wuhan, China, opens the way for self-diagnostics, self-analysis and even autonomous decision-making.

Read more...
SOSA-aligned, I/O-intensive plug-in card
Industrial Computer Hardware
This new 3U VPX card enables more deterministic networking, with features like precision time protocol (PTP), and adds capabilities to improve AI inferencing and image processing performance.

Read more...
Rugged 100GbE data recorder
Industrial Computer Hardware
The XSR’s rugged design can withstand even the harshest environmental conditions while still delivering consistent performance, functionality and reliability.

Read more...
Realising the fully digital process plant
Pepperl+Fuchs Editor's Choice
Ethernet-APL describes a new Ethernet physical layer that is tailored to the requirements of process plants while seamlessly integrating into the omnipresent Ethernet world.

Read more...
Rugged embedded computer in compact form factor
Industrial Computer Hardware
MPL’s CEC20 family can be used for any x86 application (for example industry, railways, maritime and defence) where a complete yet expandable and flexible solution is needed.

Read more...
Cleanroom tablet PC
Extech Safety Systems Industrial Computer Hardware
The device is convenient to operate, even with multiple pairs of nitrile cleanroom gloves or a stylus. Both the front and rear cameras of the tablet can be used within the stainless steel enclosure.

Read more...
Hydrogen: the key to energy turnaround
Pepperl+Fuchs Editor's Choice Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
If you want to curb climate change, you can’t get around hydrogen. To ensure the safety of automated processes, explosion-proof components and sensors with a wide range of functions are required. Pepperl+Fuchs offers the hydrogen industry a comprehensive portfolio of devices and many years of experience in diverse areas.

Read more...
Ex solutions for chemical processes
Pepperl+Fuchs IS & Ex
As an expert in electrical explosion protection, Pepperl+Fuchs helps its customers to select, plan and develop their specific solution.

Read more...
Enhancing worker safety with mobile solutions
Pepperl+Fuchs Editor's Choice
Smartphones and tablets enable companies to improve not only their productivity, but also the safety of their employees.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved