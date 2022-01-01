Electric rod-style actuators

Emerson has launched its new Aventics Series Servo Profile Advanced (SPRA) electric actuators, a line of precise and highly repeatable rod-style cylinders. While only one electric actuator screw type is typically available in the market, the SPRA actuators offer three screw technologies. These include a precision ball screw, which provides high durability and accuracy for applications that need optimal quality or throughput, a cost-effective lead screw option, and roller screws for precision, speed and heavy loads.

This versatile range of rod-style cylinders lets users in the automotive, food and beverage, packaging, and life sciences industries configure electric actuators to meet exacting application requirements, such as improved sustainability or efficiency, rather than settle for typical standard approximations.

“With four sizes and multiple mounting options, the Aventics Series SPRA electric actuators are cost-effective, high-performance solutions that cover most machine automation applications,” said Linda Schwartzen, product marketing manager with Emerson’s Aventics actuator business. “Compliance with the ISO 15552 standard means that a wide range of accessories is offered, and our online calculation tool and configurator ensures the appropriate implementation, and can meet exacting application requirements.”

Interconnected online tools allow users to instantly size and customise electric actuators, with no software installation or registration necessary. The configuration includes a direct download of CAD files, which comprises all elements of the configured solution, such as electric cylinder, accessories, mounting options and motor adaptor.

