Ratio pyrometer with video output

November 2022 Temperature Measurement

Using the onboard Ethernet option of the Endurance pyrometer from Fluke Process Instruments (formerly Raytek and Ircon), users gain access to a web server, Power over Ethernet, ASCII over Ethernet and video (if the camera option is selected for the sighting method).

The camera option can be used to stream a view of a process (while showing exactly where the pyrometer is aimed) right into a control room to see what is happening at the exact instant a temperature event occurs. The temperature values of an Endurance sensor can be plotted using the high-resolution video image, and the video camera option also provides remote verification of sighting and continuous monitoring of a process. By using the Endurance software or the built-in web server, one can archive, monitor and troubleshoot based on a total view of their process.

The Endurance Series pyrometers provide a robust solution for manufacturers seeking to improve product quality and uniformity, reduce reject rates, maximise throughput, and minimise energy costs. They offer high optical resolution (up to 150:1). Two-colour (ratio) models are available for applications where the target is partially obscured.

Remarkably versatile and easy to install, these pyrometers’ broad temperature range covers an entire process with fewer units. The sensors operate with either Power over Ethernet (PoE) or DC power, and interface to various bus systems (Ethernet, Profinet and RS-485). An intuitive rear-panel user interface simplifies navigation. PC-based Endurance setup and monitoring software simplifies configuration and deployment, and a built-in web server enables archiving of historical data for traceability and process troubleshooting.

Other features include laser and through-the-lens visual sighting, all stainless steel body construction and a host of accessories for application-specific solutions.

For more information contact R&C; Instrumentation, +27 11 608 1551, [email protected], www.randci.co.za

Credit(s)

R&C Instrumentation





