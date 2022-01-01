MESA Africa Year End International Summit 2022: The Next Steps

November 2022 News

The popular annual summit held by MESA Africa is fast approaching, once again packed with a roster of prominent international and local speakers giving their take on what a successful manufacturing operation will look like in the years to come. With an emphasis on manufacturing execution systems (MES) and manufacturing operations management (MOM), the Black Eagle Boutique Hotel & Spa in Johannesburg will play host to this year’s event on 16 and 17 November as it explores the following main topics:

• The year of the smart factory.

• The future of blockchain in manufacturing.

• Manufacturing reinvention - Moving towards Industry 5.0 and human/machine collaboration.

• Resilience by diversification of workforces and focus on employee retention.

• Sustainable energy in manufacturing.

• Cybersecurity.

• Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) considerations.

Sponsorship opportunities are available to suit various budgets, from R14 900 for the Bronze level, to R24 900 for Silver, and R39 900 for Gold status – each with progressively more benefits and larger exhibition space. The exclusive Keystone Stakeholder/Platinum Sponsorship has been snapped up by Schneider Electric, while Iritron and Oculus Innovations have secured Gold sponsorships, and Honeywell has a Bronze seat at the table. An Ethereum sponsorship was contributed by the SAIMC (Society for Automation, Instrumentation, Mechatronics & Control), into which MESA Africa was recently merged.

Companies that still wish to apply for sponsorships can contact the association’s marketing and communications manager, Jane Collett (contact details at bottom).

There is also plenty to look forward to for delegates, as MESA Africa has once again outdone itself with a jam-packed speaker programme over the two days:

A particularly noteworthy highlight will be the panel discussion on 16 November, which will bring together a number of leading minds in the field of sustainable manufacturing:

• Jan Robberts (moderator), co-founder and director, KiLeadership Institute.

• Quintin McCutcheon, global marketing director, Schneider Electric South Africa.

• Vinesh Maharaj, associate director: Smart Manufacturing, PwC South Africa.

• Gina Schroeder, engineer and lead project developer, LWS Family.

All in all, more than enough meaningful and insightful content will be provided to justify the cost of attending, which is R6895 per in-person delegate, with special membership and corporate rates for four or more delegates available on request. Whether you’re a business partner, industry expert, integrator/developer, executive or just want to know more about the MESA Africa community, these are some of the top reasons to attend:

• Hear how presenters have solved common industry challenges.

• Collaborate with Industry peers through conversations with business partners and exhibitors.

• Access guest speakers.

• Obtain copies of speakers’ presentations after the event.

• Relax and enjoy networking opportunities at the cocktail party on the first evening.

• Earn CPD points.

For more information contact Jane Collett, MESA Africa, +27 82 528 1238, [email protected], www.mesa-africa.org

MESA Africa NPC





