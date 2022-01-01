Editor's Choice
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers



Print this page printer friendly version

DeltaV upgrade drives hyperconverged manufacturing

November 2022 PLCs, DCSs & Controllers

Emerson has released a new version of its DeltaV distributed control system (DCS). Version 15 of the DeltaV DCS helps plants digitally transform their operations through improved production optimisation and enhanced operator performance. New software designed to reduce the burden of IT support and modernisation spending, coupled with expanded analytics, aims to help increase flexibility and speed to market, and drive operational improvements.

Market forces and public expectation are putting more pressure than ever on manufacturers to drive improved performance and sustainability. Meeting these goals, especially in an era of personnel shortages, means making the most of available data. DeltaV version 15 expands access to critical data to provide every operator with actionable decision support. New infrastructure makes automation easier to set up and maintain while real-time analytics and an improved human machine interface (HMI) help operators improve situational awareness.

“As the Purdue model of control system engineering continues to flatten and more manufacturers need visibility across the enterprise, the control system plays an increasingly important role in providing real-time access to highly contextualised, democratised data,” said Claudio Fayad, vice president of technology for Emerson’s process systems and solutions business. “Version 15 continues our focus on intuitive, software-defined architectures to help operators and engineers meet the more sustainable, efficient future of process manufacturing.”

Project and operations teams rely on virtualisation to reduce the hardware and energy footprint of their automation system while simultaneously increasing its availability. DeltaV now supports a hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) virtualisation option that can be deployed in half the time of a traditional virtualisation setup. The HCI platform is easily expandable and scalable, allowing users to future-proof their investment, and is the foundation of DeltaV’s evolution into a data-centric and software-defined system.

Users can increase their speed to market through the new DeltaV Spectral Process Analytical Technology (PAT). DeltaV Spectral PAT integrates two analytics solutions with the DeltaV DCS for real-time, closed-loop control. This tighter control helps reduce human error and increase speed to market of quality therapies by moving plants closer to continuous manufacturing of drugs.

Enhancements to DeltaV Live, a modern HTML5-based, built-for-purpose HMI, empower operators with easy access to expert insights for more effective, efficient decisions that drive better performance and help personnel of any skill level. Teams can also unlock anytime, anywhere access to digital twin simulations from across the globe with the new software-as-a-service DeltaV Simulation Cloud, saving time and money with subscription options and facilitating easier collaboration among experts.

Easier, more flexible I/O integration lowers capital costs and improves modernisation. Built-in cybersecurity remains a priority, with DeltaV version 15 being ISASecure SSA Level 1 certified, providing end-to-end cybersecurity across the whole system and at all levels.



Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 451 3700
Fax: +27 11 451 3800
Email: [email protected]
www: www.emerson.com
Articles: More information and articles about Emerson Automation Solutions


