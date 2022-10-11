WIKA earns certification to ISO nuclear standard
November 2022
WIKA has been certified by TÜV SÜD in accordance with the ISO 19443:2018 quality management standard for civil nuclear projects. The measurement technology manufacturer is the first company in Germany, and just the fourth worldwide, to achieve this status to date. The audit was passed at the first attempt.
Until now, WIKA has been certified to KTA 1401. However, this standard was primarily designed for the German market. With its processes in accordance with ISO 19443, the company is now focusing on global project business in the civil nuclear power generation segment. Customer audits for qualification as a supplier can thus be widely reduced.
For the measurement requirements of the industry, WIKA offers products and customer-specific solutions for the measurement parameters of pressure, temperature and level.
WIKA Instruments
