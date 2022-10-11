Editor's Choice
Valve & Automation comes home

November 2022 News

As regular customers of Valve & Automation are undoubtedly aware, the company suffered a devastating fire during the civil unrest in July 2021, which saw its offices in Springfield Park, Durban, razed to the ground.

The company has now proudly announced its return home to Elmfield Place, and far from bemoaning its fate, issued the following statement of gratitude:

“After the devastating fire of 2021, then insurance approvals and a seven-month rebuild, we are finally back home. Thanks to so many people for making the rebuild and relocation a success, including our brilliant, amazing and fantastic staff; our wonderful clients Mondi, Sappi, Sasol and so many more; and our amazing European suppliers Actreg, NAF, PMV, Richter and Zwick who replaced stock that was lost in the fire in record time.”

Further praise was given to “Our excellent insurers, Compendium Insurance Group, who ensured we received a 100% insurance pay-out; 3CI Project Management & Construction Management who managed this successful rebuild (particularly Jamie Erskine who, as construction project manager, was tolerant and accommodating of all our requirements and changes); Computate IT, our IT service provider, who installed the network cabling and got our server and fibre up and running in record time; and IT project manager, Wesley Svirovski, who made sure he kept us updated every step of the way, and kept cabling neat and tidy.”


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 31 579 2593
Email: [email protected]
www: www.valve.co.za
Valve & Automation


