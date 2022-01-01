Loop calibrator for multiple parameters

The Allpronix Loop Calibrator is a cost-effective, highly capable, high-quality instrument that is able to measure and source simultaneously with an accuracy of 0,1% of the DC voltage range for both sourcing and measuring. It can source and read mA, mV, V, Ω, RTD and thermocouples.
A rubberised keypad allows for ease of navigation and entering of parameters directly, while a large two-line LCD screen, with backlit display and sub-display, clearly shows inputted sources and relevant readings. The unit is powered by a 24 V DC loop power supply.
The Allpronix Loop Calibrator allows for easy measurement and sourcing of thermocouples with automatic or manual cold junction compensation. It allows the operator to use various types of source patterns such as step sweep, linear sweep and manual step.
Small field metrology wells Comtest
Designed for the industrial process environment, the Fluke 9142, 9143 and 9144 weigh less than 8,2 kg, and have a small footprint, making them easy to transport.
If you are using traditional tools to test solar PV installations, there is a faster and more accurate way to help save time and money.
Novus has released its N20K48 controller family. This new concept is based on a compact, powerful core controller plus a growing family of micromodules that enable it to meet a wide range of application requirements.
Editor's Choice
What were once complex tasks can now be accomplished by less experienced technicians with easy-to-use tools such as vibration screeners and thermal imagers.