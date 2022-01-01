Loop calibrator for multiple parameters

November 2022 Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration

The Allpronix Loop Calibrator is a cost-effective, highly capable, high-quality instrument that is able to measure and source simultaneously with an accuracy of 0,1% of the DC voltage range for both sourcing and measuring. It can source and read mA, mV, V, Ω, RTD and thermocouples.

A rubberised keypad allows for ease of navigation and entering of parameters directly, while a large two-line LCD screen, with backlit display and sub-display, clearly shows inputted sources and relevant readings. The unit is powered by a 24 V DC loop power supply.

The Allpronix Loop Calibrator allows for easy measurement and sourcing of thermocouples with automatic or manual cold junction compensation. It allows the operator to use various types of source patterns such as step sweep, linear sweep and manual step.

Credit(s)

Allpronix





