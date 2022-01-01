Full range of PPE products

November 2022 IS & Ex

Industri Tools & Equipment – a specialist in the supply and support of products and services to all industrial sectors throughout southern Africa – offers a comprehensive range of personal protection equipment (PPE) to assist industry in creating a healthy and safe work environment.

“Our fit-for-purpose PPE and workwear clothing have been designed to meet specific application requirements for all environments, even the harshest conditions, and every item we supply meets stringent quality and safety specifications,” explains general manager, Christo Badenhorst.

“Our team works closely with customers to ensure we are able to supply products that are needed right away, to provide personal protection and at the same time enhance safety in all sectors. For this reason, we are constantly extending our range to keep abreast of the latest global trends and to meet exact local demand.”

Industri’s height safety products include quality branded harnesses, lanyards and SABS-compliant fall arrest equipment (FAE). Critical PPE products to protect against the damaging effects of noise in the workplace comprise earmuffs and ear plugs, while glasses, goggles and shields offer reliable eye protection. Also available is a range of full and half face masks and filters to guard against the hazards of fumes, grinding dust and oil mist. Footwear also forms an important part of workers’ safety and includes galoshes and waders. Similarly, nitrile, latex, PVC, NBR, leather and cotton gloves provide dependable hand protection.

Also in the range are Conti suits and rain suits, pants, bibs, vests, aprons and arm sleeves, and a selection of disposal chemical clothing, caps, covers and headgear.

More than just PPE

Industri’s complete product range extends from hand tools for the DIY handyman, to large-scale supply projects into mining, power generation and industrial sectors. Specifically, products include tools and equipment, cutting tools, welding products, lifting equipment, PPE products, locks and machine tools.

The manufacturing division offers workshop repairs and services, as well as the production of a wide range of custom-made industrial materials, including welding screens, strip curtains, fire blankets, spill mats, tarpaulins and dam liners.

Industri Tools & Equipment has secured preferential buying power for reduced costs, and this factor, coupled with a fast and effective supply chain, increases value for customers. Another important benefit for local industry is dependable technical support from the highly experienced team.

For more information contact Christo Badenhorst, Industri Tools & Equipment, +27 11 296 4600, [email protected], www.industri.co.za





