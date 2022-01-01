Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Valves, Actuators & Pump Control



Print this page printer friendly version

Emerson sells 3 millionth Fieldvue digital valve controller

October 2022 Valves, Actuators & Pump Control

Emerson announced that a customer in China recently purchased the 3 millionth Fisher Fieldvue digital valve controller for use in the water treatment pressure control valve of its membrane plant. A digital valve controller helps regulate and monitor the opening and closing of a control valve, and also provides a wealth of information with respect to valve status and health. To mark this significant milestone, Emerson highlighted the top seven reasons why process plant personnel specify, purchase, install and use Fisher instruments.

1. A Fieldvue digital valve controller enables remote monitoring of control valve position. Florida Power & Light installed Fieldvue digital valve controllers on 90 of its Fisher control valves used to control natural gas and steam flows associated with the turbines. Plant operators in the control room now receive valve position feedback, allowing them to verify the operation of each valve. Accurate control valve position sensing enables tighter control to setpoint, increasing efficiency and improving operations.

2. In offline mode, a Fieldvue digital valve controller can be used to create a signature for a new valve. This signature captures details on packing friction, air usage, valve travel and other parameters – all of which can be compared to future valve signature test results. Often, a comparison will quickly highlight developing issues such as instrument misalignment, air supply issues and actuator leaks.

3. Fieldvue digital valve controllers can proactively monitor valve performance while the valve is online and controlling the process, revealing whether a valve is failing to reach commanded states or is exhibiting excessive air usage or abnormal friction, for example. This information can alert maintenance staff of developing issues, and in many cases diagnostic software can offer a list of possible causes, helping technicians to quickly isolate and resolve the problem.

4. Fieldvue digital valve controllers can detect trigger events and then capture valve profile and performance data before, during and after the event. This data may not prevent an event from happening, but the information is often critical to quickly isolate the root cause of the problem and to identify any failed components so they can be repaired quickly.

5. Fieldvue digital valve controllers are often used in critical applications such as on anti-surge and safety interlock valves. In these and other applications, they enable partial stroke testing to ensure the valve will perform as required during abnormal conditions, and they can also be used for partial proof-testing to extend intervals between required full proof-testing.

6. Historical data from the digital valve controller can be combined with other upstream and downstream process information, such as surging pressures or swinging flows, to uncover operational problems. Fieldvue digital valve controllers can also expose how a valve is performing related to parameters and factors such as supply air pressure, positioner tuning or mechanical sticking.

7. Fieldvue digital valve controllers enable secure remote valve monitoring provided as a service by third-party experts, whose efforts unload often-limited plant personnel. Based on instantaneous and trended data, it is possible to detect abnormal conditions that would lead to many developing problems. However, this data is only useful if it is gathered in near-real time and is accessible by specialists with the tools, skills and time to interpret it. Emerson provides these services, using its Fisher ValveLink software to perform scheduled online testing of each valve as it operates.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 451 3700
Fax: +27 11 451 3800
Email: [email protected]
www: www.emerson.com
Articles: More information and articles about Emerson Automation Solutions


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Chemicals specialist taps Emerson for automation upgrade
Emerson Automation Solutions News
The agreement aims to deliver more efficient project implementation for Lanxess to achieve shorter time-to-market for new products.

Read more...
Emerson opens gas analysis solutions centre
Emerson Automation Solutions Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
New Scotland-based centre will develop and provide training for next-generation gas sensing technologies used for emissions monitoring, process control and safety.

Read more...
Emerson technology tapped for modular hydrogen generation units
Emerson Automation Solutions News
Emerson will deliver advanced automation technologies, software, and products to enable BayoTech to build hundreds of hydrogen units that will produce cleaner, lower-cost hydrogen.

Read more...
Intuitive visualisation for the digital age
Emerson Automation Solutions SCADA/HMI
Emerson’s new PACSystems RXi HMI delivers intuitive graphics, smartphone-like usability, collaboration from anywhere and industrial ruggedness.

Read more...
Festo introduces Core Range ‘big five’ products
Festo South Africa Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Festo South Africa is giving its customers easy access to its big five Core Range products through its latest campaign.

Read more...
Laboratory diaphragm pumps in new design
Labotec Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Applications include rotary evaporation, degassing, filtration, SPE, fluid aspiration, gel drying, centrifugal concentration, vacuum ovens and more.

Read more...
Emerson and AspenTech join forces
Emerson Automation Solutions News
With the close of the transaction, Emerson owns 55% of ‘new AspenTech’ and AspenTech shareholders own the remaining 45%.

Read more...
Benefits of using an authorised agent for your water treatment needs
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
“It’s easy to end up with the wrong size of valve or something that doesn’t meet the requirements of your particular application.”

Read more...
Parker valves receive low-emissions certification
Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Both Parker Hi-Pro ball valves and H-Series needle valves met the necessary criteria and now carry certification to ISO 15848-1 Class

Read more...
Mitsubishi taps Emerson for hydrogen hub automation
Emerson Automation Solutions Electrical Power & Protection
The integrated control and safety platform will optimise the world’s largest green hydrogen production and storage facility and support reliable, clean power generation.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved