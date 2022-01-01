Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

R350 million investment to bolster bitumen supply

October 2022 News

FFS Tank Terminals, a wholly owned subsidiary of FFS Refiners, hosted a sod-turning event at the Maydon Wharf precinct in the Port of Durban at the end of September. The event marked phase 1 of a R350 million investment into the expansion of the existing storage and handling facility of FFS Tank Terminals (formerly OTGC Terminals before its acquisition by FFS Refiners in May 2022). This expansion will enable the bulk import of bitumen into the port, an essential product in critical road construction projects. It will also provide much-needed jobs.

“As a Level 1 BBBEE black-owned company, the acquisition of this business and subsequent expansion projects provides a real example of how successful transformation can be achieved. Furthermore, South African contractors will carry out the expansion, providing a much-needed boost for the local economy,” stated Andrew Canning, CEO of FFS Refiners.

Critical infrastructure and pothole eradication

There is a massive demand for bitumen in road construction projects in South Africa, especially related to the strategic infrastructure programmes outlined by president Cyril Ramaphosa that need to be addressed for South Africa’s economy to get back on track. FFS Tank Terminals’ facilities will provide the industry with the security of a bulk supply of bitumen following the untimely demise of the local refining industry. In addition, the Vala Zonke programme, announced by transport minister Fikile Mbalula, aims to address the scourge of potholes nationally. The availability of bitumen will enable this critical infrastructure programme to meet its goals and keep the economy of South Africa moving forward.

Canning says that currently the only available import option for this liquid product is directly from ship to road tanker, which is a time consuming and environmentally unfriendly practice. “I am confident that our facility will become the hub for bitumen import and other high-flash oil-based products into Durban,” he said.

He went on to announce that Rubis Asphalt, a large importer of bitumen into the country, has signed a contract to be the anchor tenant for FFS Tank Terminals Durban. Rubis Asphalt is also FFS Refiners’ anchor tenant in Cape Town and currently provides the only bulk import storage facility for bitumen into the city.

Growth and opportunity

The acquisition of OTGC Terminals was borne from FFS Refiners’ anticipation of the closure of local refineries. As Canning explains, “we saw an opportunity with the contraction and closure of the refineries. This acquisition unlocks a sustainable revenue stream, from storage rentals to third-party tenants, and also ensures steady import feedstock options for our traditional markets.”

The expansion comprises the construction of storage tanks with a total capacity of 26 500 m3 and will be implemented in two phases. Phase 1 will be constructed for rental and will include three storage tanks with a capacity of 7500 m3 (7,5 million litres), including product heating facilities, an import pipeline, two loading gantries and two weighbridge facilities. Phase 1 is already underway, with all engineering design work completed and expected to be operational by September 2023. Furthermore, South African civil and tank fabrication contractors have been appointed, ensuring job creation is prioritised during the expansion.

“As the Port of Durban and Transnet National Ports Authority as a whole, we encourage and welcome such investments in our ports,” stated Port of Durban’s port manager, Mpumi Dweba-Kwetana. “This capital investment reinforces the fact that the port has a pivotal role to play in terms of being an enabler and catalyst for economic growth and development, both for the region as well as the country. The port will continue to support businesses like FFS, as this milestone is aligned to one of our core mandates of being a facilitator of trade.”

Phase 2 design is ongoing (with completion forecast for November 2024) and will include storage tanks with a capacity of 19 000 m3 (19 million litres). “We already have interest from several potential customers for storage services, and once commitments and regulatory authorisations are obtained, we can commence with the construction activities,” said FFS Tank Terminals’ business division manager, Mbuseleni Zulu.

In the tumultuous South African economic climate where job losses plague employers and employees, FFS Refiners aims to bolster its staff complement with this expansion. Currently, FFS Tank Terminals employs 30 full-time employees, and anticipates the addition of 20 more permanent staff after the expansion, while parent company FFS Refiners, with the acquisition of OTGC Terminals, now has more than 400 permanent employees.

For more information contact Mona Naicker, FFS Refiners, +27 84 812 0745, [email protected]





Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

New chief marketing and communications officer joins Zutari
News
Leading consulting engineering and infrastructure advisory firm, Zutari, has appointed Zipporah Maubane as chief marketing and communications officer for Africa and the Middle East (AME).    The company ...

Read more...
ASP Fire ensures world-class protection for Fuchs warehouse
News
“It was a complex, high-risk building that necessitated us designing a system to cater for a range of local and international requirements.”

Read more...
MESA Africa Year End International Summit 2022: The Next Steps
MESA Africa NPC News
A particularly noteworthy highlight will be the panel discussion on 16 November, which will bring together a number of leading minds in the field of sustainable manufacturing.

Read more...
Update on SABS’s turnaround strategy implementation
News
In the 2021/22 financial year, the bureau achieved a 7,8% increase in revenue compared to the previous year, with some areas needing more time to become profitable.

Read more...
Water: the emerging precious resource
News
We have a lot of ways to address water problems, stemming from the fact that we’ve not been very good at it in the past.

Read more...
Festo Didactic sponsors primary school renovations
News
Festo donated R50 000 for upgrading and furnishing the school’s library to provide the learners with a comfortable learning space and sharpen their minds.

Read more...
Opto 22’s groov gets top billing
Opto Africa Holdings News
Frost & Sullivan award recognises advanced remote I/O connectivity and highly differentiated industrial controller applications based on open standards.

Read more...
Chemicals specialist taps Emerson for automation upgrade
Emerson Automation Solutions News
The agreement aims to deliver more efficient project implementation for Lanxess to achieve shorter time-to-market for new products.

Read more...
SA energy entrepreneur takes 7th place in African think-tank rankings
News
Linda Mabhena-Olagunju, founder and CEO of the largest wind farm operator in SA, was among four women in the top 10 of the prestigious Choiseul 100 Africa listing.

Read more...
SA-manufactured microsatellite heads to US for December launch
News
EOS SAT-1, the first imaging satellite to be built by Dragonfly Aerospace, is headed for Cape Canaveral for pre-launch testing ahead of the Transporter-6 mission.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved