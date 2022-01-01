Electromagnetic flowmeter ideal for water quality control

Water is the most important resource on planet Earth, without which life on this planet would cease to exist. With water resources experiencing immense and sustained pressure due to accelerated global industrialisation, protecting and securing them has reached an urgent stage, with new legislation being passed almost on a daily basis.

Current legislation stipulates that companies and utilities have to be more accountable for the amount of water used in the manufacturing process, as well as the amount of water discharged. At the same time, population growth in our cities is resulting in higher volumes of water being consumed and higher volumes of effluent, necessitating more frequent and more accurate water quality control than ever before.

To aid this endeavour, Allpronix distributes the Almag-4000 flowmeter, with a large installed base in industries such as mining, food and beverage, pulp and paper, and wastewater. Throughout southern Africa, these flowmeters have proved themselves to be ideally suited to harsh industrial environments, and more than capable of delivering the data required to improve process control.

The measuring accuracy of the Almag-4000 is uninfluenced by physical parameters such as the process medium, temperature, pressure, viscosity and density. Various electrodes and liners are available depending on the medium to be measured, and the flowmeters can be supplied in remote-mount and integral-mount versions.

With accuracy of 0,3% and Ex protection available in sizes from DN25 to DN2600, Allpronix is confident that its flowmeter range can provide a reliable, accurate and cost-effective solution for all water processes in any industrial application.

