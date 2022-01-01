Electromagnetic flowmeter ideal for water quality control

Water is the most important resource on planet Earth, without which life on this planet would cease to exist. With water resources experiencing immense and sustained pressure due to accelerated global industrialisation, protecting and securing them has reached an urgent stage, with new legislation being passed almost on a daily basis.
Current legislation stipulates that companies and utilities have to be more accountable for the amount of water used in the manufacturing process, as well as the amount of water discharged. At the same time, population growth in our cities is resulting in higher volumes of water being consumed and higher volumes of effluent, necessitating more frequent and more accurate water quality control than ever before.
To aid this endeavour, Allpronix distributes the Almag-4000 flowmeter, with a large installed base in industries such as mining, food and beverage, pulp and paper, and wastewater. Throughout southern Africa, these flowmeters have proved themselves to be ideally suited to harsh industrial environments, and more than capable of delivering the data required to improve process control.
The measuring accuracy of the Almag-4000 is uninfluenced by physical parameters such as the process medium, temperature, pressure, viscosity and density. Various electrodes and liners are available depending on the medium to be measured, and the flowmeters can be supplied in remote-mount and integral-mount versions.
With accuracy of 0,3% and Ex protection available in sizes from DN25 to DN2600, Allpronix is confident that its flowmeter range can provide a reliable, accurate and cost-effective solution for all water processes in any industrial application.
Isolated temperature transmitter Allpronix
Temperature Measurement
RTD and resistance input types have the added feature of accommodating a three-wire or four-wire configuration for higher accuracy.
Read more...The flow-on effect ifm - South Africa
Flow Measurement & Control
How ifm is helping wastewater treatment companies such as Aerofloat protect our most precious resource, particularly in regions with low annual rainfall.
Read more...Ultrasonic analysis of roller oils Morton Controls
Flow Measurement & Control
LiquiSonic for rolling mills is successfully employed for all types of rolling stands and treatment plants for stainless steels, carbon steels and non-ferrous metals.
Read more...Variable-area flowmeter Instrotech
Flow Measurement & Control
The Kobold KDS comprises a stainless steel device with an integrated, conical stainless steel measuring tube and a vertically movable float.
Read more...New user-friendly modular controller Allpronix
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Novus has released its N20K48 controller family. This new concept is based on a compact, powerful core controller plus a growing family of micromodules that enable it to meet a wide range of application requirements.
Read more...Pulse totaliser counter Instrotech
Flow Measurement & Control
The electronic unit shows flow rate, resettable daily and total counter (mass units can also be set), and all customised program settings remain saved, even after a battery exchange.
Read more...Permanently precise flow measurement Morton Controls
Flow Measurement & Control
Proven and tested in practice, the small size of the FMQ’s measuring body and electronics enable simple, vibration-insensitive integration into almost all applications.