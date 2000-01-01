Isolated temperature transmitter

Datexel’s DAT 1066 is an isolated two-wire temperature transmitter with a 4-20 mA signal output and an input that accepts thermocouples, RTDs, mV, potentiometer and resistance.
The device is programmable by a PC using the Prodat USB programmer and Datasoft software, which is downloadable for free from the Datexel website. The sensor type, range, zero and linearisation are all programmable. RTD and resistance input types have the added feature of accommodating a three-wire or four-wire configuration for higher accuracy. A burnout failure alarm can be programmed to drive the output signal high (20 mA) or low (4 mA).
The following input types and ranges are supported:
• Voltage between 18 and 32 V.
• Thermocouple types J, K, S, R, B, E, T and N.
• RTD sensor types Pt100, Pt1000, Ni100 and Ni1000.
• Resistance selectable between 0-200 Ω, 0-500 Ω and 0-2000 Ω.
• The mV input is selectable from -100 to 700 mV, with a minimum span of 2 mV.
• Potentiometer resistance in the ranges 0-200 Ω, 200-500 Ω or 0,5-2000 Ω.
