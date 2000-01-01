Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Temperature Measurement



Print this page printer friendly version

Isolated temperature transmitter

October 2022 Temperature Measurement

Datexel’s DAT 1066 is an isolated two-wire temperature transmitter with a 4-20 mA signal output and an input that accepts thermocouples, RTDs, mV, potentiometer and resistance.

The device is programmable by a PC using the Prodat USB programmer and Datasoft software, which is downloadable for free from the Datexel website. The sensor type, range, zero and linearisation are all programmable. RTD and resistance input types have the added feature of accommodating a three-wire or four-wire configuration for higher accuracy. A burnout failure alarm can be programmed to drive the output signal high (20 mA) or low (4 mA).

The following input types and ranges are supported:

• Voltage between 18 and 32 V.

• Thermocouple types J, K, S, R, B, E, T and N.

• RTD sensor types Pt100, Pt1000, Ni100 and Ni1000.

• Resistance selectable between 0-200 Ω, 0-500 Ω and 0-2000 Ω.

• The mV input is selectable from -100 to 700 mV, with a minimum span of 2 mV.

• Potentiometer resistance in the ranges 0-200 Ω, 200-500 Ω or 0,5-2000 Ω.

• Power supply voltage between 10 and 32 V.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 795 9500
Fax: +27 11 794 9057
Email: [email protected]
www: www.allpronix.com
Articles: More information and articles about Allpronix


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Electromagnetic flowmeter ideal for water quality control
Allpronix Flow Measurement & Control
The measuring accuracy of the Almag-4000 is uninfluenced by physical parameters such as the process medium, temperature, pressure, viscosity and density.

Read more...
Thermal cameras with leading-edge technology
Comtest Temperature Measurement
Fluke’s Ti401 and TiX501 Pro series thermal cameras have been fine-tuned to make it easier for technicians, engineers and electricians to get to a problem’s root cause.

Read more...
Compact thermal imager with auto hotspot finder
Instrotech Temperature Measurement
Alongside the usual use of an IR camera with a PC and software, this camera also works fully autonomously as a smart, target-seeking pyrometer with analog/alarm output.

Read more...
Acoustic gas temperature measurement technology for combustion plants
Beckhoff Automation Temperature Measurement
Beckhoff’s control and measurement technology for acoustic gas temperature measurement in combustion plants provides precise temperature calculation with fewer components and increased flexibility.

Read more...
Thermal camera blends IR and visual imaging
Comtest Temperature Measurement
Users can view the combined image in full infrared, full visible light, or at several degrees of blending in between.

Read more...
New user-friendly modular controller
Allpronix PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Novus has released its N20K48 controller family. This new concept is based on a compact, powerful core controller plus a growing family of micromodules that enable it to meet a wide range of application requirements.

Read more...
Non-contact microwave limit switch
Allpronix Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
The MWS-ST/SR level switch’s use of the heterodyne detection method produces an output that is proportional to the received power level.

Read more...
Non-nuclear slurry density meter
Allpronix Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Rhosonics helps mineral processing plants to replace nuclear density gauges by using ultrasonic technology, allowing operators to achieve process optimisation in a safer, more reliable, sustainable and cost effective way, and contribute to a greener and smarter industry.

Read more...
Air humidity/temperature sensor with IO-Link
Turck Banner Temperature Measurement
Turck Banner is offering cost-effective condition monitoring in the field and in IIoT applications with its first combined air humidity/temperature sensor; it is very easy to integrate thanks to the IO-Link interface.

Read more...
Industrial Ethernet rack mount switch
Allpronix Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
The Korenix Jetnet 7628XP is an Industrial Ethernet rack mount switch with a 10G backbone capability and 4x 10G SFP ports. This Layer 3 managed switch can operate in extremely harsh environments.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved