Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Temperature Measurement



Print this page printer friendly version

Thermal cameras with leading-edge technology

October 2022 Temperature Measurement


Fluke Ti401 and TiX501 Pro thermal cameras capture and display miniscule temperature differences to easily visualise and diagnose issues, making it easier for technicians, engineers and electricians to get to the root cause of problems faster.

When diagnosing problems, capturing and displaying small temperature variances make all the difference. Fluke’s Ti401 and TiX501 Pro series thermal cameras have been fine-tuned to make it easier for technicians, engineers and electricians to get to a problem’s root cause faster by identifying hot spots, cold spots and apparent surface temperature differentials with a higher degree of confidence. These IR cameras have increased thermal sensitivity to capture minute differences, and the latest Fluke technology for on-screen clarity to make it easy to visualise issues in the field.

The Fluke Pro series cameras introduce a leading-edge visual infrared experience with a smart, intuitive user interface. The units feature increased thermal sensitivity that captures the smallest measurement differences, the latest technology for on-screen clarity, and lens compatibility to capture targets from tiny to large.

The Ti401 Pro gives ‘in-focus’ images in a matter of seconds. LaserSharp auto focus uses a built-in laser distance meter that calculates and displays the distance from the designated target and immediately adjusts the focus. Users see small details in the image and can discover anomalies faster with 640 x 480 resolution thermal images.


The level of infrared and visible light can be adjusted (on camera) with patented IR-Fusion technology. Users can manage data, capture multiple measurements (mechanical, electrical and thermal) and organise them with Fluke Connect software. Top-quality optics transmit energy and produce high-quality infrared images. Fluke thermal cameras use only 100% diamond-turned germanium lenses with specialty coatings.

The TiX501 Pro high-res thermal camera allows for near and distant images. Interchangeable smart lenses require no calibration of the thermal camera and give users the versatility and image quality needed to conduct inspections in almost any environment. High thermal sensitivity helps find subtle temperature differences easily.

For more information contact Comtest, +27 10 595 1821, [email protected], https://bit.ly/3onuIGl


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 595 1824
Fax: +27 11 608 1525
Email: [email protected]
www: www.comtest.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Comtest


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Vibration tester delivers experience-based diagnoses
Comtest Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The Fluke 810 analyses machinery operation and identifies faults by comparing vibration data to an extensive set of rules developed over years of field experience.

Read more...
Top three safety hazards when working on solar PV installations
Comtest Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration Electrical Power & Protection
Safety levels during solar panel commissioning and installation have been strengthened substantially by the world’s first CAT III 1500 V true-RMS solar clamp meter.

Read more...
Compact thermal imager with auto hotspot finder
Instrotech Temperature Measurement
Alongside the usual use of an IR camera with a PC and software, this camera also works fully autonomously as a smart, target-seeking pyrometer with analog/alarm output.

Read more...
PV installation test tools
Comtest Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
If you are using traditional tools to test solar PV installations, there is a faster and more accurate way to help save time and money.

Read more...
Acoustic gas temperature measurement technology for combustion plants
Beckhoff Automation Temperature Measurement
Beckhoff’s control and measurement technology for acoustic gas temperature measurement in combustion plants provides precise temperature calculation with fewer components and increased flexibility.

Read more...
Three key principles to build a strong culture of safety
Comtest News
Fluke safety campaign urges companies to build a strong culture of safety – and to do that, you first need to create a corporate climate of safety.

Read more...
Tips for PV troubleshooting using the Fluke 393 FC clamp meter
Comtest Electrical Power & Protection
The new-to-market 393 FC clamp meter from Fluke is the world’s first handheld tool that enables technicians to safely measure up to 1500 V in DC environments such as industrial solar farms.

Read more...
Thermal camera blends IR and visual imaging
Comtest Temperature Measurement
Users can view the combined image in full infrared, full visible light, or at several degrees of blending in between.

Read more...
Mediclinic bolsters gas leak detection with Fluke acoustic imager
Comtest Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Preventing leaks in hospitals has positive implications for the environment, but a significant leak of N2O or O2 in a hospital can represent a serious health hazard.

Read more...
The route to proactive maintenance
Comtest Editor's Choice Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
What were once complex tasks can now be accomplished by less experienced technicians with easy-to-use tools such as vibration screeners and thermal imagers.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved