Thermal cameras with leading-edge technology

October 2022





Fluke Ti401 and TiX501 Pro thermal cameras capture and display miniscule temperature differences to easily visualise and diagnose issues, making it easier for technicians, engineers and electricians to get to the root cause of problems faster.

When diagnosing problems, capturing and displaying small temperature variances make all the difference. Fluke’s Ti401 and TiX501 Pro series thermal cameras have been fine-tuned to make it easier for technicians, engineers and electricians to get to a problem’s root cause faster by identifying hot spots, cold spots and apparent surface temperature differentials with a higher degree of confidence. These IR cameras have increased thermal sensitivity to capture minute differences, and the latest Fluke technology for on-screen clarity to make it easy to visualise issues in the field.

The Fluke Pro series cameras introduce a leading-edge visual infrared experience with a smart, intuitive user interface. The units feature increased thermal sensitivity that captures the smallest measurement differences, the latest technology for on-screen clarity, and lens compatibility to capture targets from tiny to large.

The Ti401 Pro gives ‘in-focus’ images in a matter of seconds. LaserSharp auto focus uses a built-in laser distance meter that calculates and displays the distance from the designated target and immediately adjusts the focus. Users see small details in the image and can discover anomalies faster with 640 x 480 resolution thermal images.





The level of infrared and visible light can be adjusted (on camera) with patented IR-Fusion technology. Users can manage data, capture multiple measurements (mechanical, electrical and thermal) and organise them with Fluke Connect software. Top-quality optics transmit energy and produce high-quality infrared images. Fluke thermal cameras use only 100% diamond-turned germanium lenses with specialty coatings.

The TiX501 Pro high-res thermal camera allows for near and distant images. Interchangeable smart lenses require no calibration of the thermal camera and give users the versatility and image quality needed to conduct inspections in almost any environment. High thermal sensitivity helps find subtle temperature differences easily.

For more information contact Comtest, +27 10 595 1821, [email protected], https://bit.ly/3onuIGl

