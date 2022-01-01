Chemicals specialist taps Emerson for automation upgrade

October 2022 News

Lanxess, a specialty chemicals company and former stakeholder in a South African chrome ore mine, has selected Emerson as a global alliance partner for automation technology, furthering the companies’ long-standing relationship. By upgrading its control and safety systems, and digitally transforming its production facilities, Lanxess aims to optimise operational performance and support sustainability targets.

The companies have signed an initial five-year global agreement. Emerson will help drive the adoption of advanced automation technologies and enable more efficient project implementation that will allow Lanxess to achieve shorter time-to-market for new products.

“We are pleased to expand our collaboration with Emerson and work more closely to develop digital automation solutions that help improve operational performance. Emerson’s automation solutions will support us on our growth path and further drive the digital transformation of production at Lanxess,” said Marcel Beermann, head of global procurement and logistics at Lanxess.

The agreement will be supplemented by joint projects to develop and implement applications and analytics software, to identify opportunities for increased efficiency and performance, while also delivering on sustainability goals.

For more information visit https://lanxess.com/

Emerson Automation Solutions






