Vibration tester delivers experience-based diagnoses

October 2022 Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration

The Fluke 810 is an advanced troubleshooting instrument for vibration, enabling maintenance teams to rapidly collect data and diagnose and solve mechanical problems. The handheld device is designed and programmed to diagnose the most common mechanical problems of unbalance, looseness, misalignment and bearing failures in a wide variety of mechanical equipment. These include motors, fans, blowers, belts and chain drives, gearboxes, couplings, pumps, compressors, close-coupled machines and spindles.

When it detects a fault, the Fluke 810 identifies the problem and rates its severity on a four-level scale to help the maintenance professional prioritise maintenance tasks, and also recommends repairs. Context-sensitive onboard help menus provide new users with real-time guidance and tips.

The tester uses a simple step-by-step process to report on machine faults the first time measurements are taken, without prior measurement history. The combination of plain-text diagnoses, severity ratings and repair recommendations helps users make better maintenance decisions and address critical problems first.

Typical vibration analysers and software are intended for monitoring machine condition over the longer term, but require special training and investment that may not be possible in many companies. The Fluke 810 is designed specifically for maintenance professionals who need to troubleshoot mechanical problems and quickly understand the root cause of equipment condition.

Mechanical diagnosis begins when the user places the Fluke tri-axial TEDS accelerometer on the machine under test. The accelerometer has a magnetic mount and can also be installed by attaching a mounting pad using adhesive. A quick-disconnect cable connects the accelerometer to the Fluke 810 test unit. As the machine under test operates, the accelerometer detects its vibration along three planes of movement and transmits that information to the instrument. Using a set of advanced algorithms, the tester then provides a plain-text diagnosis of the machine with a recommended solution.

A new approach to machine diagnosis

Evaluating mechanical equipment typically requires comparing its condition over time to a previously established baseline condition. Vibration analysers used in condition-based monitoring or predictive maintenance programmes rely upon these baseline conditions to evaluate machine condition and estimate remaining operating life.

By contrast, the diagnostic technology in the Fluke 810 analyses machinery operation and identifies faults by comparing vibration data to an extensive set of rules developed over years of field experience. The instrument determines fault severity using a unique technology to simulate a fault-free condition and establish a baseline for instant comparison to gathered data. This means that every measurement taken is compared to a ‘like new’ machine.

Viewer application software

The Fluke 810 vibration tester includes Viewer PC software to expand its data storage and tracking capability. With Viewer, the user can:

• Create machine setups at the computer keyboard and transfer the data to the vibration tester.

• Generate diagnostic reports in PDF file format.

• View vibration spectra in greater detail.

• Import and store JPEG images and Fluke .IS2 thermal images for a more complete view of a machine’s condition.

The Fluke 810 comes with embedded diagnostic technology, tri-axial TEDS accelerometer, accelerometer magnet mount, accelerometer mounting pad kit with adhesive, accelerometer quick-disconnect cable, laser tachometer and storage pouch, smart battery pack with cable and adaptors, shoulder strap, adjustable hand strap, Viewer PC application software, Mini-USB to USB cable, getting started guide, illustrated quick reference guide, user manual CD-ROM and a hard carrying case.

