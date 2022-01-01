Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration



Print this page printer friendly version

Vibration tester delivers experience-based diagnoses

October 2022 Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration

The Fluke 810 is an advanced troubleshooting instrument for vibration, enabling maintenance teams to rapidly collect data and diagnose and solve mechanical problems. The handheld device is designed and programmed to diagnose the most common mechanical problems of unbalance, looseness, misalignment and bearing failures in a wide variety of mechanical equipment. These include motors, fans, blowers, belts and chain drives, gearboxes, couplings, pumps, compressors, close-coupled machines and spindles.

When it detects a fault, the Fluke 810 identifies the problem and rates its severity on a four-level scale to help the maintenance professional prioritise maintenance tasks, and also recommends repairs. Context-sensitive onboard help menus provide new users with real-time guidance and tips.

The tester uses a simple step-by-step process to report on machine faults the first time measurements are taken, without prior measurement history. The combination of plain-text diagnoses, severity ratings and repair recommendations helps users make better maintenance decisions and address critical problems first.

Typical vibration analysers and software are intended for monitoring machine condition over the longer term, but require special training and investment that may not be possible in many companies. The Fluke 810 is designed specifically for maintenance professionals who need to troubleshoot mechanical problems and quickly understand the root cause of equipment condition.

Mechanical diagnosis begins when the user places the Fluke tri-axial TEDS accelerometer on the machine under test. The accelerometer has a magnetic mount and can also be installed by attaching a mounting pad using adhesive. A quick-disconnect cable connects the accelerometer to the Fluke 810 test unit. As the machine under test operates, the accelerometer detects its vibration along three planes of movement and transmits that information to the instrument. Using a set of advanced algorithms, the tester then provides a plain-text diagnosis of the machine with a recommended solution.

A new approach to machine diagnosis

Evaluating mechanical equipment typically requires comparing its condition over time to a previously established baseline condition. Vibration analysers used in condition-based monitoring or predictive maintenance programmes rely upon these baseline conditions to evaluate machine condition and estimate remaining operating life.

By contrast, the diagnostic technology in the Fluke 810 analyses machinery operation and identifies faults by comparing vibration data to an extensive set of rules developed over years of field experience. The instrument determines fault severity using a unique technology to simulate a fault-free condition and establish a baseline for instant comparison to gathered data. This means that every measurement taken is compared to a ‘like new’ machine.

Viewer application software

The Fluke 810 vibration tester includes Viewer PC software to expand its data storage and tracking capability. With Viewer, the user can:

• Create machine setups at the computer keyboard and transfer the data to the vibration tester.

• Generate diagnostic reports in PDF file format.

• View vibration spectra in greater detail.

• Import and store JPEG images and Fluke .IS2 thermal images for a more complete view of a machine’s condition.

The Fluke 810 comes with embedded diagnostic technology, tri-axial TEDS accelerometer, accelerometer magnet mount, accelerometer mounting pad kit with adhesive, accelerometer quick-disconnect cable, laser tachometer and storage pouch, smart battery pack with cable and adaptors, shoulder strap, adjustable hand strap, Viewer PC application software, Mini-USB to USB cable, getting started guide, illustrated quick reference guide, user manual CD-ROM and a hard carrying case.

For more information contact Comtest, +27 10 595 1821, [email protected], https://bit.ly/3GalaUF


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 595 1824
Fax: +27 11 608 1525
Email: [email protected]
www: www.comtest.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Comtest


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

WearCheck helps companies comply with technical safety requirements
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
“Our TC team is standing by to assist in any way possible to ensure that all moving machinery is audited according to best practice, and that all required safety standards are met.”

Read more...
Top three safety hazards when working on solar PV installations
Comtest Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration Electrical Power & Protection
Safety levels during solar panel commissioning and installation have been strengthened substantially by the world’s first CAT III 1500 V true-RMS solar clamp meter.

Read more...
Valmet launches performance agreement for tissue-making machines
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The dryer section consumes roughly 70% of all the energy used in the tissue-making process, and it is the major CO2 producer in the process.

Read more...
PV installation test tools
Comtest Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
If you are using traditional tools to test solar PV installations, there is a faster and more accurate way to help save time and money.

Read more...
Three key principles to build a strong culture of safety
Comtest News
Fluke safety campaign urges companies to build a strong culture of safety – and to do that, you first need to create a corporate climate of safety.

Read more...
Tips for PV troubleshooting using the Fluke 393 FC clamp meter
Comtest Electrical Power & Protection
The new-to-market 393 FC clamp meter from Fluke is the world’s first handheld tool that enables technicians to safely measure up to 1500 V in DC environments such as industrial solar farms.

Read more...
Thermal camera blends IR and visual imaging
Comtest Temperature Measurement
Users can view the combined image in full infrared, full visible light, or at several degrees of blending in between.

Read more...
Mediclinic bolsters gas leak detection with Fluke acoustic imager
Comtest Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Preventing leaks in hospitals has positive implications for the environment, but a significant leak of N2O or O2 in a hospital can represent a serious health hazard.

Read more...
The route to proactive maintenance
Comtest Editor's Choice Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
What were once complex tasks can now be accomplished by less experienced technicians with easy-to-use tools such as vibration screeners and thermal imagers.

Read more...
Stationary battery basics
Comtest Electrical Power & Protection
There is so much terminology related to stationary batteries and it is hard to know what everything means. This is the difference between jars and straps.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved