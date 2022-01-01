SABS commemorates World Standards Day
October 2022
News
SABS Standards Approval Committee. Left to right: Phollen Murivhula, Matlhale Peter, Mary-Jane Phasha, Dr Sadhvir Bissoon, Dikgang Ramatlo, Mogomotsi Motaung.
World Standards Day is observed every year on 14 October to celebrate the work of the experts around the world that contribute to the development and maintenance of voluntary technical publications, or standards. In South Africa, the responsibility for the development and maintenance of South African National Standards (SANS) rests with the Standards Division of the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS).
The SABS maintains over 8144 standards and manages approximately 200 technical committees. More than 1700 participants are involved in various technical committees and comprise industry bodies, companies, academics, policy makers, regulators, consumer groups, and other stakeholders.
“World Standards Day is an opportunity for the SABS to recognise the dedication and active participation of our technical experts in South Africa who are members of SABS technical committees and who contribute to the critical work of developing national and international standards. It is also a day to appreciate the contribution of the staff in the Standards Division who provide the governance, project management, secretarial, and support portfolios to enable an efficient ecosystem of developing standards. National standards provide specifications and requirements that improve the quality of goods and services, thereby contributing to the quality of life for South Africans, and forming the basis for legislation and regulations. The theme for 2022 is a shared vision for a better world and it encapsulates the potential of national standards to make the world a better place,” explained Dr Sadhvir Bissoon, SABS divisional head of standards.
Dr Bissoon also oversees the Standards Approval Committee (SAC), which is the internal governance structure for the development and maintenance of South African National Standards. The process of developing and maintaining national standards is guided by the SABS National Norm which sets out the governance procedures for the development and maintenance of national standards.
For more information visit www.sabs.co.za
Further reading:
New chief marketing and communications officer joins Zutari
News
Leading consulting engineering and infrastructure advisory firm, Zutari, has appointed Zipporah Maubane as chief marketing and communications officer for Africa and the Middle East (AME).
The company ...
Read more...
SA energy entrepreneur takes 7th place in African think-tank rankings
News
Linda Mabhena-Olagunju, founder and CEO of the largest wind farm operator in SA, was among four women in the top 10 of the prestigious Choiseul 100 Africa listing.
Read more...
SA-manufactured microsatellite heads to US for December launch
News
EOS SAT-1, the first imaging satellite to be built by Dragonfly Aerospace, is headed for Cape Canaveral for pre-launch testing ahead of the Transporter-6 mission.
Read more...
New sales engineer joins TIG for SA Crestron agency
News
Zunaid Shaik Mahomed joins the commercial sales team, bringing with him a wealth of technical knowledge, leadership, and customer engagement skills.
Read more...
Zutari paves the way for sustainable transport infrastructure
News
“Adequate transport networks, coupled with a robust industrial development plan for these communities, generates employment and significantly improves the quality of life for many.”
Read more...
Research must compare how AI models and human brains process data
News
“We want to make sure AI models are using the same process to recognise things as a human would, so we don’t just have the illusion that the system is working.”
Read more...
Mining houses can save big by using a standard safety induction model
News
If a mining house takes on 2000 contractors a year but each contractor takes an extra two days to get on site, that’s an extra R4 million per year simply in training expenses.
Read more...
Local data science start-up goes global
News
ExploreAI's corporate clients now include utility companies in the UK, financial services and waste management businesses in Europe, and telecommunications clients in the USA.
Read more...
SU student’s water quality app draws global acclaim
News
Stanley Msiska’s Maji website app achieved third place among 36 international solutions pitched at a global event, and will soon be implemented in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.
Read more...
Joburg teens win award at Intel AI Global Impact Festival
News
Their City Surveillance System uses AI to make communities safer and increase conviction rates, earning a country recognition award for the three teenage girls who created it.
Read more...