Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

SA-manufactured microsatellite heads to US for December launch

October 2022 News

EOS SAT-1, the first imaging satellite to be built by Dragonfly Aerospace, will soon leave the 3000 m2 Dragonfly Aerospace design and manufacturing facility in Stellenbosch, South Africa, as it heads to SpaceX’s launch site in Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA for pre-launch testing, ahead of the Transporter-6 mission scheduled to launch in December.

EOS SAT-1 will form the first of a seven-satellite constellation in low Earth orbit for the customer EOSDA (EOS Data Analytics). The remaining six satellites of the constellation will be deployed over the next three years. It will also be the world’s first agriculture-focused satellite constellation, providing the agriculture and forestry industry with high-quality data to support efficient and sustainable practices.

Images obtained from Dragonfly’s EOS SAT-1 will deliver valuable information for harvest monitoring, application mapping, seasonal planning, and assessments that analyse information such as soil moisture, yield prediction and biomass levels. This data will support growers in reducing carbon dioxide emissions and help them to develop sustainable agricultural methods without financial losses. Such information will have important environmental benefits for the planet and help prevent natural habitats from being diminished for crop growth.

Equipped with two DragonEye electro-optical imagers, EOS SAT-1 will provide 44 km swath panchromatic and multispectral imagery across 11 spectral bands at close to 1 m resolution, making it one of the most powerful satellites in low Earth orbit. Bryan Dean, CEO and co-founder of Dragonfly Aerospace, said, “This is a key moment for Dragonfly Aerospace and we are thrilled to be delivering EOS SAT-1 with a number of firsts: the first imaging satellite designed and built by Dragonfly, the first to be manufactured in South Africa since 2009, the first satellite of the EOS SAT constellation, and the first agri-focused constellation in space.

“This has been an important project for our whole team and has allowed us to demonstrate our capabilities, not just in producing high-performance electro-optical imagers, but in designing and manufacturing a full imaging satellite system. It’s an amazing feeling to see EOS SAT-1 leave our premises and take the next step in its journey to delivering crucial data that will have important environmental benefits for our planet. We look forward to supporting EOSDA with its mission to launch the next six satellites by 2025.”

For more information visit https://dragonflyaerospace.com/




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

New chief marketing and communications officer joins Zutari
News
Leading consulting engineering and infrastructure advisory firm, Zutari, has appointed Zipporah Maubane as chief marketing and communications officer for Africa and the Middle East (AME).    The company ...

Read more...
SA energy entrepreneur takes 7th place in African think-tank rankings
News
Linda Mabhena-Olagunju, founder and CEO of the largest wind farm operator in SA, was among four women in the top 10 of the prestigious Choiseul 100 Africa listing.

Read more...
SABS commemorates World Standards Day
News
World Standards Day is observed every year on 14 October to celebrate the work of the experts around the world that contribute to the development and maintenance of standards.

Read more...
New sales engineer joins TIG for SA Crestron agency
News
Zunaid Shaik Mahomed joins the commercial sales team, bringing with him a wealth of technical knowledge, leadership, and customer engagement skills.

Read more...
Zutari paves the way for sustainable transport infrastructure
News
“Adequate transport networks, coupled with a robust industrial development plan for these communities, generates employment and significantly improves the quality of life for many.”

Read more...
Research must compare how AI models and human brains process data
News
“We want to make sure AI models are using the same process to recognise things as a human would, so we don’t just have the illusion that the system is working.”

Read more...
Mining houses can save big by using a standard safety induction model
News
If a mining house takes on 2000 contractors a year but each contractor takes an extra two days to get on site, that’s an extra R4 million per year simply in training expenses.

Read more...
Local data science start-up goes global
News
ExploreAI's corporate clients now include utility companies in the UK, financial services and waste management businesses in Europe, and telecommunications clients in the USA.

Read more...
SU student’s water quality app draws global acclaim
News
Stanley Msiska’s Maji website app achieved third place among 36 international solutions pitched at a global event, and will soon be implemented in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

Read more...
Joburg teens win award at Intel AI Global Impact Festival
News
Their City Surveillance System uses AI to make communities safer and increase conviction rates, earning a country recognition award for the three teenage girls who created it.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved