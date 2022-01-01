Circular TFT displays with rotary switch

Anders is expanding customers’ opportunities to create innovative user interfaces with a selection of circular TFT-LCD colour displays that integrate a rotary switch. The display sizes available are 1,3-inch, 2,1-inch, and 2,47-inch, making them ideal for applications such as heating systems, industrial controls, IoT devices and boilers, among others.

The rotary switch available in each display size permits convenient and intuitive adjustments of temperature, volume, motor speed, timer settings, lighting, dimming, and ambience control. The switch is operated by turning a perimeter ring, which provides a tactile response to confirm the selection and hold the switch in position.

Circular displays represent an opportunity to grab customers’ attention and create an almost infinite range of imaginative effects. Examples include making a timer count up or down by illuminating or turning off graduations around the edge, darkening or brightening the display as the user adjusts a lighting dimmer, or changing the backlight colour of a heating or air conditioning controller depending on the user’s setting. Anders’ in-house engineering team can support customers in choosing their display, user-interface design, software development, and integrating features such as optical coating and touch sensing.

The 1,3” rotary display is available with SPI or UART interface, whereas the 2,1” and 2,47” models feature MIPI and UART. Each display leverages IPS TFT technology to ensure a wide viewing angle and excellent colour, with a high contrast ratio. These circular displays are available as circular display modules without the rotary housing, and are available with a converter board for rapid evaluation.

Further developments which will be added to the Anders circular display solutions later this year include a radial graphics evaluation kit that includes a microcontroller board and software libraries. The kit will help customers quickly get a GUI up and running on a circular display and will include code examples optimised for circular applications that simplify software development.

For more information go to www.andersdx.com






