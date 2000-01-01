SA energy entrepreneur takes 7th place in African think-tank rankings
October 2022
News
Linda Mabhena-Olagunju.
Linda Mabhena-Olagunju, founder and CEO of DLO Energy Resources Group, which owns the largest wind farm in South Africa, has been ranked seventh out of 100 contenders in the prestigious Choiseul 100 Africa listing. This makes her the only South African, and one of only four women, included in the ranking. It is also her fifth consecutive appearance on the list.
Mabhena-Olagunju is listed in the top 10 alongside formidable women such as Leila Bouamatou, managing director and board member of Générale de Banque de Mauritanie; Amrote Abdella, general manager for Amazon Web Service in sub-Saharan Africa; and Anta Babacar Ngom Diack, managing director of Sedima Group.
The Institut Choiseul was founded in 2010 and is a highly influential body acting as an independent think-tank focusing on economic governance and leadership. The Choiseul 100 Africa ranking was launched to highlight the talent of Africa’s young economic leaders and create a network for the young leaders who embody the dynamism of an entire continent. The annual study, carried out independently by the Institut Choiseul, selects and classifies work over the course of several months in consultation with experts and specialists on the continent.
Specific conditions must be met for an individual to be eligible for the ranking:
• Citizen of one of the 54 African states.
• 40 years old or younger as of 31 December 2021.
• Active contributor to the economic development of Africa.
To rank the selected profiles, several weighted criteria are considered, such as the reputation, background and skill of the applicant; their function, influence and networks; potential and leadership. The total score obtained in the different categories determines the position of each laureate in the final ranking. The methodology is dedicated to representing all the African regions and as many countries as possible to identify an elite cohort from across the continent and from all value-creating sectors.
“I am humbled to be listed for the fifth consecutive year and I am equally impressed to at least see four women in the top 10 rankings. The target now is to have the top five occupied by more qualified and deserving women, and hopefully I can get to that number one spot for South Africa,” said Mabhena-Olagunju.
For more information visit www.choiseul-africa.com
Further reading:
New chief marketing and communications officer joins Zutari
News
Leading consulting engineering and infrastructure advisory firm, Zutari, has appointed Zipporah Maubane as chief marketing and communications officer for Africa and the Middle East (AME).
The company ...
Read more...
SA-manufactured microsatellite heads to US for December launch
News
EOS SAT-1, the first imaging satellite to be built by Dragonfly Aerospace, is headed for Cape Canaveral for pre-launch testing ahead of the Transporter-6 mission.
Read more...
SABS commemorates World Standards Day
News
World Standards Day is observed every year on 14 October to celebrate the work of the experts around the world that contribute to the development and maintenance of standards.
Read more...
New sales engineer joins TIG for SA Crestron agency
News
Zunaid Shaik Mahomed joins the commercial sales team, bringing with him a wealth of technical knowledge, leadership, and customer engagement skills.
Read more...
Zutari paves the way for sustainable transport infrastructure
News
“Adequate transport networks, coupled with a robust industrial development plan for these communities, generates employment and significantly improves the quality of life for many.”
Read more...
Research must compare how AI models and human brains process data
News
“We want to make sure AI models are using the same process to recognise things as a human would, so we don’t just have the illusion that the system is working.”
Read more...
Mining houses can save big by using a standard safety induction model
News
If a mining house takes on 2000 contractors a year but each contractor takes an extra two days to get on site, that’s an extra R4 million per year simply in training expenses.
Read more...
Local data science start-up goes global
News
ExploreAI's corporate clients now include utility companies in the UK, financial services and waste management businesses in Europe, and telecommunications clients in the USA.
Read more...
SU student’s water quality app draws global acclaim
News
Stanley Msiska’s Maji website app achieved third place among 36 international solutions pitched at a global event, and will soon be implemented in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.
Read more...
Joburg teens win award at Intel AI Global Impact Festival
News
Their City Surveillance System uses AI to make communities safer and increase conviction rates, earning a country recognition award for the three teenage girls who created it.
Read more...