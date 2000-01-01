SA energy entrepreneur takes 7th place in African think-tank rankings

Linda Mabhena-Olagunju.

Linda Mabhena-Olagunju, founder and CEO of DLO Energy Resources Group, which owns the largest wind farm in South Africa, has been ranked seventh out of 100 contenders in the prestigious Choiseul 100 Africa listing. This makes her the only South African, and one of only four women, included in the ranking. It is also her fifth consecutive appearance on the list.

Mabhena-Olagunju is listed in the top 10 alongside formidable women such as Leila Bouamatou, managing director and board member of Générale de Banque de Mauritanie; Amrote Abdella, general manager for Amazon Web Service in sub-Saharan Africa; and Anta Babacar Ngom Diack, managing director of Sedima Group.

The Institut Choiseul was founded in 2010 and is a highly influential body acting as an independent think-tank focusing on economic governance and leadership. The Choiseul 100 Africa ranking was launched to highlight the talent of Africa’s young economic leaders and create a network for the young leaders who embody the dynamism of an entire continent. The annual study, carried out independently by the Institut Choiseul, selects and classifies work over the course of several months in consultation with experts and specialists on the continent.

Specific conditions must be met for an individual to be eligible for the ranking:

• Citizen of one of the 54 African states.

• 40 years old or younger as of 31 December 2021.

• Active contributor to the economic development of Africa.

To rank the selected profiles, several weighted criteria are considered, such as the reputation, background and skill of the applicant; their function, influence and networks; potential and leadership. The total score obtained in the different categories determines the position of each laureate in the final ranking. The methodology is dedicated to representing all the African regions and as many countries as possible to identify an elite cohort from across the continent and from all value-creating sectors.

“I am humbled to be listed for the fifth consecutive year and I am equally impressed to at least see four women in the top 10 rankings. The target now is to have the top five occupied by more qualified and deserving women, and hopefully I can get to that number one spot for South Africa,” said Mabhena-Olagunju.

