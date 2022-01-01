Editor's Choice
Smart position sensor for valve actuators

October 2022 Sensors & Transducers

The MVQ101 from ifm electronic is a smart valve sensor that matches its settings to the application software, or manually using a ‘teach’ button. Any end-position of the valve and breadth of the sensing range can be set. A third switch point can be selected, for example for three-way valves or for switching off a pump to avoid pressure peaks.

The IO-Link communication interface allows the identification of different wear conditions. On the one hand, the sensor features seal monitoring that indicates a change in the closed position, which can point to deposits or wearing of the seal, for example. On the other hand, changes in position can be counted and the time taken can be measured.


Tel: +27 12 450 0400
Fax: +27 12 450 0412
Email: [email protected]
www: www.ifm.com/za
