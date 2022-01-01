New sales engineer joins TIG for SA Crestron agency
October 2022
News
Technological Innovations Group (TIG), the exclusive sales agency for Crestron in EMEA, with over 120 dedicated Crestron sales professionals and offices in 10 locations, has welcomed Zunaid Shaik Mahomed as its new sales engineer for Crestron in South Africa.
Zunaid Shaik Mahomed.
Mahomed joins the commercial sales team, bringing with him a wealth of technical knowledge, leadership, and customer engagement skills. On his appointment, he commented: “My number one priority is always the client. I strive to ensure communication is crystal clear as I guide you through the troubleshooting process, and I ask specific questions to ensure the right solution is found for your unique needs. I love working hard to help people feel comfortable, by narrating the actions I take. My passion lies in creating rock-solid relationships and delivering successful projects!”
He will be working closely with Rupert Denoon, regional sales director for Africa, who added, “We're excited to have Zunaid's enthusiasm on the team, his can-do attitude, and his competence to learn quickly. Customers will benefit from his disciplined working style and determined approach to finding solutions. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team.”
For more information visit https://tig.eu/
