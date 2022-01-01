AS-Interface control cabinet I/O modules

ifm electronic’s AS-i SmartLine modules are designed for use in control cabinets. Thanks to their slim, compact design, they also fit into control panels. The supplied cage clamps allow easy and efficient wiring, while double terminals help the user to loop through the power supply. The high current rating of the modules guarantees trouble-free operation.

How ifm is helping wastewater treatment companies such as Aerofloat protect our most precious resource, particularly in regions with low annual rainfall.moneo consists of a basic software package as well as applications, e.g. for condition monitoring or for IO-Link sensor parameter settings.With a temperature range from -40°C to 70°C and protection to IP65/IP67/IP69K, the new I/O module has a wide range of uses.Cooperation between the OPC Foundation and FieldComm Group will harmonise OPC UA-based field instruments and accelerate development and adoption in automation.The LI51XX series level sensor and the ‘multi-cover puck’, which provides position feedback on quarter-turn actuators, both received a prestigious award this year.FieldComm Group assesses products for overall conformity to the Ethernet-APL standards using a combination of test results from specialised laboratories and in-house testing services.Integrated web-based management can be used to retrieve both static information, such as the technical data of the device, and dynamic information, such as the current local bus configuration.Holistic solutions for the automation and monitoring of plants are a key element for the efficient and sustainable water supply of the future.With ifm’s new OCF sensor, fingernails and DIN-rails will remain intact during assembly and disassembly, and screwdrivers can stay in the toolbox.Turck Banner is expanding its extensive IO-Link portfolio with a robust IO-Link master with an M12 power supply, a compact IO-Link master in IP20, and an I/O-Hub with an additional power supply. This enables power hungry equipment such as grippers to be fed with up to 4 A of power.