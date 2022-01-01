Editor's Choice
AS-Interface control cabinet I/O modules

October 2022 Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

ifm electronic’s AS-i SmartLine modules are designed for use in control cabinets. Thanks to their slim, compact design, they also fit into control panels. The supplied cage clamps allow easy and efficient wiring, while double terminals help the user to loop through the power supply. The high current rating of the modules guarantees trouble-free operation.

The product range includes units with digital inputs and outputs, and modules with analog inputs. Thanks to their high luminosity, the LEDs for operation, function and fault indication are particularly easy to see.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 450 0400
Fax: +27 12 450 0412
Email: [email protected]
www: www.ifm.com/za
ifm - South Africa


Further reading:

The flow-on effect
ifm - South Africa Flow Measurement & Control
How ifm is helping wastewater treatment companies such as Aerofloat protect our most precious resource, particularly in regions with low annual rainfall.

Read more...
Modular IIoT platform with data-point licensing
ifm - South Africa IT in Manufacturing
moneo consists of a basic software package as well as applications, e.g. for condition monitoring or for IO-Link sensor parameter settings.

Read more...
Compact four-I/O module for intralogistics
Turck Banner Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
With a temperature range from -40°C to 70°C and protection to IP65/IP67/IP69K, the new I/O module has a wide range of uses.

Read more...
Work underway on OPC UA Field eXchange profile
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Cooperation between the OPC Foundation and FieldComm Group will harmonise OPC UA-based field instruments and accelerate development and adoption in automation.

Read more...
Two ifm products receive iF Design Awards
ifm - South Africa News
The LI51XX series level sensor and the ‘multi-cover puck’, which provides position feedback on quarter-turn actuators, both received a prestigious award this year.

Read more...
Test and registration services for Ethernet-APL infrastructure products
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
FieldComm Group assesses products for overall conformity to the Ethernet-APL standards using a combination of test results from specialised laboratories and in-house testing services.

Read more...
New bus coupler for Modbus/TCP
Phoenix Contact Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Integrated web-based management can be used to retrieve both static information, such as the technical data of the device, and dynamic information, such as the current local bus configuration.

Read more...
Meeting the challenges of water management with sensor technology
ifm - South Africa Editor's Choice Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Holistic solutions for the automation and monitoring of plants are a key element for the efficient and sustainable water supply of the future.

Read more...
Fibre-optic position sensor
ifm - South Africa Sensors & Transducers
With ifm’s new OCF sensor, fingernails and DIN-rails will remain intact during assembly and disassembly, and screwdrivers can stay in the toolbox.

Read more...
IO-Link portfolio for decentralised automation
Turck Banner Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Turck Banner is expanding its extensive IO-Link portfolio with a robust IO-Link master with an M12 power supply, a compact IO-Link master in IP20, and an I/O-Hub with an additional power supply. This enables power hungry equipment such as grippers to be fed with up to 4 A of power.

Read more...










