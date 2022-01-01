AS-Interface control cabinet I/O modules

ifm electronic’s AS-i SmartLine modules are designed for use in control cabinets. Thanks to their slim, compact design, they also fit into control panels. The supplied cage clamps allow easy and efficient wiring, while double terminals help the user to loop through the power supply. The high current rating of the modules guarantees trouble-free operation.
The product range includes units with digital inputs and outputs, and modules with analog inputs. Thanks to their high luminosity, the LEDs for operation, function and fault indication are particularly easy to see.
The flow-on effect ifm - South Africa
Flow Measurement & Control
How ifm is helping wastewater treatment companies such as Aerofloat protect our most precious resource, particularly in regions with low annual rainfall.
New bus coupler for Modbus/TCP Phoenix Contact
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Integrated web-based management can be used to retrieve both static information, such as the technical data of the device, and dynamic information, such as the current local bus configuration.
Fibre-optic position sensor ifm - South Africa
Sensors & Transducers
With ifm’s new OCF sensor, fingernails and DIN-rails will remain intact during assembly and disassembly, and screwdrivers can stay in the toolbox.
IO-Link portfolio for decentralised automation Turck Banner
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Turck Banner is expanding its extensive IO-Link portfolio with a robust IO-Link master with an M12 power supply, a compact IO-Link master in IP20, and an I/O-Hub with an additional power supply. This enables power hungry equipment such as grippers to be fed with up to 4 A of power.