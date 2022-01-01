Infrared sensors for blocked/empty chute detection

Many industrial applications, particularly those with highly contaminated environments, pose a problem for most photoelectric sensors to operate and sense reliably. Telco Sensors overcomes this through its powerful, high-performance infrared sensors that ensures penetration of harsh pollution to guarantee reliable detection.
Blocked or empty chute detection is a common application in industry for hoppers and crushers, for example. The Telco Sensors system used for blocked chute detection consists of a PA 11 photoelectric amplifier with transmitter (LT) and receiver (LR). It supports sensing ranges of 18 m, 40 m and 70 m with enough power to ‘see through’ contamination build-up. A hole is drilled through the chute on either side, so the transmitter and receiver can be mounted in through-beam mode, out of the product stream and at the desired height to prevent build-up that could damage the conveyor belt.
The amplifier has an adjustable on/off time delay. There is also a sensitivity adjustment on the PA so that full power can be used to account for dust, dirt and misalignment. These features have made Telco’s infrared sensors a sought-after solution in the toughest of environments.
