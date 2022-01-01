Appointment: Turck Banner

Turck Banner announced the appointment of Maxine Kairuz as marketing assistant and receptionist. This dual role plays an important part in Turck Banner’s philosophy of believing that a client’s first contact, whether physically in reception or using any other means of communication, should be handled effectively and efficiently. Maxine’s passion for business marketing led to her obtaining a Bachelor’s degree (Cum Laude) in Marketing.

Leading consulting engineering and infrastructure advisory firm, Zutari, has appointed Zipporah Maubane as chief marketing and communications officer for Africa and the Middle East (AME). The companyTurck Beierfeld monitors the climatic conditions of the solder paste storage of its SMT electronics production with a hardware and software solution of Turck’s own making.Exhibiting companies put their best foot forward to take advantage of Electra Mining Africa to network with other people in the industry and show off their wares.The greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets certified by the SBTi are intended to extend throughout the value chain, using measures outlined by the Omron Environmental Policy.BMG’s online services offer customers many benefits, including easy product browsing, selection and ordering; click and collect from the nearest branch, or swift delivery.Under the terms of the merger, MESA Africa will retain its name as a group within the SAIMC and will continue to be responsible for all MES/MOM activities.Cape Town will host the #cocreateDesign Festival 2022 from 26-27 October, highlighting the role water plays in shaping healthy, equitable and sustainable African cities.Launched earlier this year, the Student Project Fund challenge was aimed at third- and fourth-year university engineering students from across the country.Nearly 60% of parents reported being educated on environmental issues by their children, with over two thirds discussing EV purchase plans with them.With a temperature range from -40°C to 70°C and protection to IP65/IP67/IP69K, the new I/O module has a wide range of uses.