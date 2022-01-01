Appointment: Turck Banner
October 2022
Maxine Kairuz.
Turck Banner announced the appointment of Maxine Kairuz as marketing assistant and receptionist. This dual role plays an important part in Turck Banner’s philosophy of believing that a client’s first contact, whether physically in reception or using any other means of communication, should be handled effectively and efficiently. Maxine’s passion for business marketing led to her obtaining a Bachelor’s degree (Cum Laude) in Marketing.
Turck Banner
