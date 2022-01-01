Newly launched wire rope hoists already put to work

Becker Mining South Africa recently launched the new range of Kito RX wire rope hoists in southern and sub-Saharan Africa, and has sold its first unit to a processing plant in the Rustenburg area.

“This 10 ton, 525 V Kito RX wire rope hoist, with 25 m lift, will be supplied by Tech North – our distributor in the Rustenburg region – to a processing plant in the platinum area, for use in maintenance procedures and the installation of new equipment in the plant,” explains Rick Jacobs, senior general manager (SGM) for consumables, Becker Mining South Africa. “Wire rope hoists are an important addition to our extensive range of Kito lifting equipment, which includes manual and electric chain hoists and lever hoists.

“The Kito RX offering was developed with a robust design and advanced technology, for dependable operation and extended service life in tough conditions. These flexible hoists are adaptable for use in conjunction with existing cranes and machinery, and all components are easily accessible for ease of maintenance. They are suitable for use in many industrial applications, including production plants, plant engineering, production lines and workshops, as well as ship building and maintenance.”

With lifting capacities between 1000 and 50 000 kg, the units are available with two or four rope strands and 2/1, 4/1 and 4/2 reeving. These hoists have lifting speeds from 1,5 m/min to 12 m/min, with the option of single-speed, two-speed and frequency control.

Features include 380-440 V, 50-60 Hz, three-phase input, insulation class IP55 (standard) or IP66 (optional) and a control voltage of 42 V, 110 V, 24 V, 48 V or 230 V (optional). These hoists are powered by a three-phase asynchronous motor or the option of a sliding anchor motor. A planetary gearbox ensures optimum power transmission between the hoist motor and rope drum.

For enhanced safety, an electromagnetic disc brake acts directly on the rotor shaft for effective braking force. Electronic overload protection, with two adjustable levels, offers protection to the hoist and all its components from overloading (performance level C). There is also integrated overheating protection for the motor.

A notable design feature is the rope guide that consists of two parts: the guide ring and tension spring. The tension spring ensures that the rope lies correctly in the drum groove, whilst the guide ring always maintains the rope in the correct position, preventing it from coming off the drum groove. By moving the guide ring along the drum, limit switches are activated for the highest and lowest hook positions.

The double-girder trolley is equipped with double-flange wheels, all with high-quality ball bearings. This construction, where driven wheels are connected directly to the self-braking gear motor, ensures efficient power transmission between the running wheels and the trolley rail. This design also ensures extended service life, reduced wear, and low maintenance requirements.

Trolley construction comprises a standard headroom monorail design that enables the hoist to operate directly under and parallel with the crane or runway beam. The hoist is connected directly to the trolley and all components are easily accessible for ease of maintenance.

Hoists available in this range include a foot-mounted hoist without a trolley, designed for lifting capacities from 1000 to 50 000 kg, and a hoist with a standard-headroom monorail trolley, for capacities from 1000 to 32 000 kg. Double-girder trolleys are suitable for capacities from 1000 up to 32 000 kg, either supported or suspended (version S2-S4).

Units are available only in supported execution, for capacities from 20 000 up to 25 000 kg two-rope falls, and for capacities from 40 000 to 50 000 kg four-rope falls. Units are also supplied as a double hoist, with capacities up to 100 000 kg. The low-headroom monorail hoist trolley is designed for capacities from 1000 to 16 000 kg.

There are many options available to suit specific application requirements. These include radio remote control, customised painting and festoon cable systems. Users can also choose load spectrum monitoring and synchronisation, load display, summation and measurement, as well as anti-sway control.

Becker Mining also supplies a full range of Kito accessories designed to enhance the performance of Kito hoists. These components include universal trolleys available in plain or hand-geared configurations, to provide smooth, precise and easy traversing and positioning.

Becker Mining South Africa offers a technical advisory, repair, test and backup service for the Kito range throughout southern and sub-Saharan Africa.

