Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

SAIMC and MESA Africa publicly announce their engagement

October 2022 News

Earlier this year, an agreement was struck to integrate MESA Africa (Manufacturing Enterprise Solutions Association) into the SAIMC (Society for Automation, Instrumentation, Mechatronics and Control). The merger was on proud display at Electra Mining Africa 2022, with the two organisations sharing a stand with SA Instrumentation & Control as the official publication of the SAIMC.

Under the terms of the merger, MESA Africa will retain its name as a group within the SAIMC, and will continue to be responsible for all MES/MOM (manufacturing execution systems/manufacturing operations management) activities, while benefitting from the added clout that a body like the SAIMC brings to the table.


Daniel Spies.

Daniel Spies, chairman of MESA Africa, likens the current state of the transition to an engagement between the two parties, with the marriage set for early 2023. “Thus far, we have announced our intent to combine synergies and structures, and are busy planning to formalise the integration and establish joint working teams. Next year will see the formal merger and integration of resources and structures take place.

“The merger comes with the blessing of MESA International, with which MESA Africa has been closely affiliated since its inception and will continue to do so. In consultation with MESA International we have managed to obtain, in a world-first offering, a superb range of MESA International membership value package offerings that is of particular benefit to the developing SME manufacturing sector. These benefits are now exclusively available to members of the newly merged SAIMC/MESA Africa organisation,” he stated.

Speaking to the role MESA Africa plays in the grand scheme of things, Spies continued: “Traditionally, the world of manufacturing automation has existed for well over half a century, while MES is a younger discipline that only came into force around the beginning of the new millennium. Automation always had a distinct engineering orientation whilst MES had a distinct data processing and information technology orientation. In the industrial universe, these two worlds have existed side by side for a long time and were frequently connected or integrated within manufacturing businesses to enable efficient and successful production operations. In time, the MES discipline evolved into MOM, which extends even deeper into the folds of the manufacturing enterprise.

“The merger between SAIMC and MESA Africa will ensure that the two organisations are able to combine synergies and strategies, and leverage the unique resources and skills of each discipline into an enhanced organisation, with a combined vision of a smart manufacturing future to unfold within the framework of Industry 4.0 and other significant technological advancements.”


Johan Maartens.

For SAIMC’s part, the goal has always boiled down to making its members successful and contributing to the industry’s success by extension, according to Johan Maartens, CEO, SAIMC. “MESA Africa has a strong management team experienced in ANSI/ISA-95 Level 3 MOM. With MESA Africa joining the SAIMC, our gap between ISA Level 2 (monitoring and supervising) and Level 4 (business planning and logistics) is closed. This will enable the SAIMC to address automation all the way from the sensor to the business management level.”

The directors of MESA Africa will remain in place until the end of 2022 when the auditors step in to establish its closing financial status in preparation for the merger. Two of the SAIMC exco (executive committee) members are also MESA Africa exco members, and Maartens said MESA Africa’s strategic goals slot in perfectly with those of the SAIMC – all of which will allow for an easier integration process. Now begins the process of integrating the MESA Africa team members into the various initiatives of the SAIMC, and introducing MESA Africa to the inner workings of the SAIMC.

Maartens summed up by highlighting some of the benefits that members of the manufacturing community will enjoy through the merged entity: “Enterprise integration will grow in criticality as competition heats

up and industrial processes are further optimised. This is classified, formally, as ‘engineering work’. However, few MESA Africa members are able to register with ECSA (Engineering Council of South Africa) due to their training and experience being mostly computer-oriented. SAIMC has already registered ‘Enterprise Integration Practitioner’ as a specified category with ECSA, which allows these individuals to register with ECSA and continue with the important work they are doing. This will also have a positive impact on the SAIMC’s drive tobring education institutions’ curricula closer to industry requirements as we work on getting them to produce graduates with industry-relevant knowledge and skills.”


Credit(s)

Tel: 086 107 2462
Fax: 086 651 5238
Email: [email protected]
www: www.saimc.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SAIMC
Tel: +27 82 528 1238
Email: [email protected]
www: www.mesa-africa.org
Articles: More information and articles about MESA Africa NPC


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

New chief marketing and communications officer joins Zutari
News
Leading consulting engineering and infrastructure advisory firm, Zutari, has appointed Zipporah Maubane as chief marketing and communications officer for Africa and the Middle East (AME).    The company ...

Read more...
From the editor's desk: It’s good to be back
Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) News
Exhibiting companies put their best foot forward to take advantage of Electra Mining Africa to network with other people in the industry and show off their wares.

Read more...
Omron acquires Science Based Targets initiative certification
Omron Electronics News
The greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets certified by the SBTi are intended to extend throughout the value chain, using measures outlined by the Omron Environmental Policy.

Read more...
Online shopping for engineering consumables saves fuel, money and time
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG News
BMG’s online services offer customers many benefits, including easy product browsing, selection and ordering; click and collect from the nearest branch, or swift delivery.

Read more...
Cape Town design festival focuses on water resilience in cities
News
Cape Town will host the #cocreateDesign Festival 2022 from 26-27 October, highlighting the role water plays in shaping healthy, equitable and sustainable African cities.

Read more...
Students excel in national engineering contest
RS Components SA News
Launched earlier this year, the Student Project Fund challenge was aimed at third- and fourth-year university engineering students from across the country.

Read more...
Appointment: Turck Banner
Turck Banner News
Turck Banner announced the appointment of Maxine Kairuz as marketing assistant and receptionist.

Read more...
SAIMC: From the office of the CEO: The state of the SA nation
SAIMC SAIMC
Automation is a worldwide implementation strategy and South Africa has to refocus or become a beggar’s haven.

Read more...
SAIMC: Durban branch
SAIMC SAIMC
John Ferreira, the technical sales and marketing manager for OIH Controls, presented on the subject of compressed air management.

Read more...
Children are driving electric vehicle adoption
News
Nearly 60% of parents reported being educated on environmental issues by their children, with over two thirds discussing EV purchase plans with them.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved