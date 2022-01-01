Editor's Choice
Online shopping for engineering consumables saves fuel, money and time

October 2022 News

BMG’s online shopping portal, which was launched in South Africa two years ago, is constantly upgraded to meet dynamic market requirements. “The BMG e-Commerce platform – which was developed to enhance the convenience for customers to procure engineering consumables – is gaining popularity at a time when our country faces rising fuel costs and consumers are reluctant to use their motor vehicles,” explains Darryn Wright, group marketing executive, Engineering Solutions Group (ESG).

“Feedback from our customers indicates that in spite of Covid-19 restrictions being lifted, the ease of buying industrial products from the comfort of their homes and offices, without having to drive or wait in a queue, is an important advantage. Although our online delivery service saves fuel, money and time, digital shopping does not detract from the technical support and personal service offered by the BMG team. The online portal, which is benchmarked against international best practice, is efficient, user-friendly and customer-centric. BMG Online is an easy-to-navigate platform that enables 24-hour browsing and ordering from a broad selection of BMG products.”

Over 75 000 BMG products are available on the platform, including bearings, seals, fasteners and power transmission components, as well as hand and power tools, abrasives, brushware, spanners, wrenches and sockets. Added to this are agricultural-specific components, including PTO shafts. BMG continually adds many more products to this electronic platform to meet market demand.

BMG Online’s benefits include easy product browsing, selection and ordering; click-and-collect from the nearest branch; swift delivery for existing customers; and a fair returns policy.

BMG specialists are on hand to assist customers in all sectors, including agriculture, mining, food and beverage, water and wastewater treatment, oil, gas and petrochemical, as well as construction, engineering and general industry.

For more information contact Carlo Beukes, BMG, +27 11 620 7558, [email protected], www.bmgworld.net


