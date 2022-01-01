Omron acquires Science Based Targets initiative certification

October 2022 News

In May 2022, Omron Corporation acquired a certification from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets set in the company’s long-term vision, dubbed ‘Shaping the Future 2030’ (SF2030). This certification recognises these GHG reduction targets as science-based targets to achieve the goal of limiting global warming to 1,5°C, as advocated by the Paris Agreement.

Omron identified key sustainability initiatives which were set in motion in April 2022 as part of its long-term vision. SF2030 engages in five key initiatives to realise the Omron Group’s vision. One of these is aimed at achieving decarbonisation and lower environmental impact. Therein, Omron will work to fulfil its social responsibilities and further enhance its competitiveness as a company that recognises the risks and opportunities brought about by climate change, in accordance with the Omron Environmental Policy.

The GHG emissions reduction targets certified by the SBTi are intended to extend throughout the value chain, using measures outlined by the Omron Environmental Policy, which include providing products and services that contribute to decarbonisation, improving energy usage efficiency and expanding the use of renewable energy.

Specifically, the company will endeavour to reduce its direct GHG emissions by 65% and emissions from the use of its products by 18% by 2030 (compared with 2016 levels).

