Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

Omron acquires Science Based Targets initiative certification

October 2022 News

In May 2022, Omron Corporation acquired a certification from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets set in the company’s long-term vision, dubbed ‘Shaping the Future 2030’ (SF2030). This certification recognises these GHG reduction targets as science-based targets to achieve the goal of limiting global warming to 1,5°C, as advocated by the Paris Agreement.

Omron identified key sustainability initiatives which were set in motion in April 2022 as part of its long-term vision. SF2030 engages in five key initiatives to realise the Omron Group’s vision. One of these is aimed at achieving decarbonisation and lower environmental impact. Therein, Omron will work to fulfil its social responsibilities and further enhance its competitiveness as a company that recognises the risks and opportunities brought about by climate change, in accordance with the Omron Environmental Policy.

The GHG emissions reduction targets certified by the SBTi are intended to extend throughout the value chain, using measures outlined by the Omron Environmental Policy, which include providing products and services that contribute to decarbonisation, improving energy usage efficiency and expanding the use of renewable energy.

Specifically, the company will endeavour to reduce its direct GHG emissions by 65% and emissions from the use of its products by 18% by 2030 (compared with 2016 levels).


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 579 2600
Email: [email protected]
www: www.industrial.omron.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Omron Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

New chief marketing and communications officer joins Zutari
News
Leading consulting engineering and infrastructure advisory firm, Zutari, has appointed Zipporah Maubane as chief marketing and communications officer for Africa and the Middle East (AME).    The company ...

Read more...
From the editor's desk: It’s good to be back
Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) News
Exhibiting companies put their best foot forward to take advantage of Electra Mining Africa to network with other people in the industry and show off their wares.

Read more...
Online shopping for engineering consumables saves fuel, money and time
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG News
BMG’s online services offer customers many benefits, including easy product browsing, selection and ordering; click and collect from the nearest branch, or swift delivery.

Read more...
SAIMC and MESA Africa publicly announce their engagement
SAIMC MESA Africa NPC News
Under the terms of the merger, MESA Africa will retain its name as a group within the SAIMC and will continue to be responsible for all MES/MOM activities.

Read more...
Cape Town design festival focuses on water resilience in cities
News
Cape Town will host the #cocreateDesign Festival 2022 from 26-27 October, highlighting the role water plays in shaping healthy, equitable and sustainable African cities.

Read more...
Students excel in national engineering contest
RS Components SA News
Launched earlier this year, the Student Project Fund challenge was aimed at third- and fourth-year university engineering students from across the country.

Read more...
Appointment: Turck Banner
Turck Banner News
Turck Banner announced the appointment of Maxine Kairuz as marketing assistant and receptionist.

Read more...
Children are driving electric vehicle adoption
News
Nearly 60% of parents reported being educated on environmental issues by their children, with over two thirds discussing EV purchase plans with them.

Read more...
More than 30 000 visitors flocked to Electra Mining Africa 2022
News
“There could be no better endorsement of the show than the 50% of exhibitors who had already rebooked their stands for the 2024 show, even before the gates had closed on the 2022 show.”

Read more...
Manufacturer confidence dips in tough operating environment
News
Confidence levels among South African manufacturers dipped 2 points to 26 (out of 100) in the third quarter of 2022, according to Absa’s latest survey.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved