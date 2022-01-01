Editor's Choice
Highest safety standards for filling level measurand

October 2022 Level Measurement & Control

Jumo has bundled the company’s expertise in the SIL (Safety Integrity Level) and PL (Performance Level) fields for many years. Now this portfolio – under the JSP banner (Jumo Safety Performance) – has been expanded to include another important measurand. It enables the reliable detection and measurement of process-critical point levels and filling levels for liquids. Jumo offers solutions for measuring points up to SIL 2, according to IEC 61508.

This system solution is based on the products of the Jumo NESOS series, which is available in various expansion stages to suit customer requirements. Flexible options are available, including the SIL-qualified sensor with all required safety-related characteristic values, SIL-certified sensors, and the certified measuring point. Qualification and certification were carried out by an independent test facility.

The JSP can also be used to reliably detect line faults such as short circuits and cable breaks, ranging from the sensor to the actuator. Solutions can also be implemented in combination with applications in explosion-protection areas and flameproof enclosures, as well as in shipbuilding. This allows application in the fields of liquid gas and hydrogen, steam boilers, bioreactors or solvent purification plants.

The product ranges under the Jumo Safety Performance brand now include complete solutions for temperature, pressure and filling level. In addition, JSP focuses on a high level of consulting expertise with online assistance.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 708 9200
Fax: +27 11 708 9219
Email: [email protected]
www: www.asstech.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation


