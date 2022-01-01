Precision current loop calibrators

March 2022Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The Fluke 709 and 709H mA loop calibrators, specifically designed to save time and produce high-quality results, are built around a user-friendly interface with a quick-set rotary encoder knob. This tool reduces the time it takes to measure or source current, and power up a loop. The protective holster easily fits into a technician’s hand and the large backlit display is easy to read, even in dark, cramped worked areas.
The 709H adds HART communications and supports a select set of the HART universal and common-practice commands. This makes it both an affordable, compact loop calibrator and powerful HART communication troubleshooting tool. In the communicator mode, the user will be able to read basic device information, perform diagnostic tests and trim the mA output on most HART-enabled transmitters. In the past, this could only be done with a dedicated communicator, a high-end multifunction calibrator, or a laptop computer with HART modem.
In addition, the 709H offers logging of HART data in the field. Once recorded, the associated software can upload the HART configuration of up to 20 HART devices in a plant and output data in either csv or txt format. Data-logged mA loop measurements and HART data can be recorded from a particular transmitter for troubleshooting and loop tuning. The data log feature offers selectable capture with recording intervals of 1 to 60 seconds and a logging capacity of 9800 records or 99 individual sessions. Each data sample contains the 709H mA measurement, all four process variables and the standard status conditions.
Why calibrating multipoint thermocouples is so challenging
Multipoint thermocouples monitor temperature cycles extremely accurately, even at 1000°C or higher, necessitating traceable calibration in accordance with DIN EN ISO/IEC 17025 specifications.
The IM18-CCM50 is a compact condition monitoring control centre for simple installation in the control cabinet. This enables the use of both the information of the integrated sensors for measuring door ...
Temperature Measurement
The 9190A is ideal for pharmaceutical, biomedical and food processing applications that demand strict quality control and regulatory process compliance.
Comtest now offers the Fluke 787B and 789 process meters that double the troubleshooting capabilities of previous versions by combining the power of a safety-rated, digital multimeter and mA loop calibrator into a single, compact test tool.