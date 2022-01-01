NSK subsidiary chosen for Berlin U-Bahn project

March 2022 News

Brüel & Kjær Vibro (B&K; Vibro), part of the NSK Group, has signed a long-term agreement with Stadler Rail to install its state-of-the-art VCM-3 condition monitoring system (CMS) on 606 rail carriages for the Berlin Underground (U-Bahn). The VCM-3 CMS will serve to optimise maintenance schedules, maintain uptime and reduce operating costs.

This multi-million-Euro condition monitoring project is an integral part of a recent contract win by Switzerland-based Stadler that entails the delivery of up to 1500 new rail carriages for use on the Berlin underground rail network. The framework agreement has a value close to 3 billion Euros, making it one of the largest supply contracts ever awarded in Europe.

A total of 606 rail carriages for the Berlin U-Bahn will take advantage of B&K Vibro’s VCM-3 condition monitoring system.

B&K; Vibro’s comprehensive CMS solution includes vibration sensors and edge devices (on-board diagnostics), as well as diagnostic and analysis services that constantly monitor rail-carriage bearings and other rotating parts to deliver the utmost reliability.

Due to the high reliability demands of the public transportation sector, operators today focus extensively on reducing downtime and operating costs. Adopting a CMS solution enables the implementation of next-generation predictive maintenance strategies that not only help to optimise maintenance schedules, but boost operational reliability and uptime when combined with a lean operations team.

Ensuring the high availability of rotating machinery and components with intelligent monitoring solutions, B&K; Vibro has been a global pioneer in this field for decades. NSK acquired B&K; Vibro in March 2021 to further strengthen its ability to meet demand for advanced automation, smart technology and environmental measures. The move also serves to accelerate the company’s CMS business development on a global basis.

B&K; Vibro’s extensive range of products and services includes vibration sensors (acceleration, velocity, displacement), vibration monitors, software and online-integrated, plant-wide monitoring solutions. These technologies enable the safe and secure operation of transport systems, factories, petrochemical facilities, power plants and wind farms around the world, where they form part of innovative maintenance and production strategies.

