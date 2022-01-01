Gateway carries IO-Link sensor data to the cloud

The integration of sensors into the Internet of Things (IoT) is of great importance for many applications, for example the monitoring of machines. With remote machine parts that are not connected to the company network, the io-key from ifm electronic can bring data from more than 10 000 industrial sensors, from more than 200 manufacturers, into the cloud.
The gateway allows quick and easy transmission of sensor data directly to the cloud, even without a controller or connection to a network. It is possible to connect up to two sensors to the compact device via IO-Link. The measured values are then uploaded to the cloud via the mobile network and saved there. All that’s needed besides the io-key are a power supply and sufficient GSM coverage.
The user can visualise and analyse the data transmitted to the cloud via a web-based dashboard, through which different configurations can be set with just a few mouse clicks. It is, for example, possible to automatically send notifications by email or SMS when limit values are exceeded or not reached. A summary representation of the measured values, in the form of reports, can also be generated and exported.
Whenever the measured values of the sensors are not needed in real time and a direct connection is not viable, transmission to the cloud via the io-key is an ideal solution. This allows for the monitoring of remote machine parts. Typical applications cover tank monitoring with KQ10-type level sensors, fan monitoring with VVB-type vibration sensors, or valve monitoring with the MVQ valve sensor.
