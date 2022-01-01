Ultra-robust HMIs with IP67 protection rating

Turck Banner’s TXF700 series includes an ultra-robust HMI range with all-round protection to IP67 for use at temperatures between -20°C and +55°C. With its high degree of protection, the modern HMI platform allows for flexible and slim mounting since, unlike previous solutions, it does not require installation in protective housings or control cabinets.

The brilliant TFT displays are protected by a glass front and feature a capacitive touchscreen that supports multi-touch capability and gesture control. This allows the latest operating concepts from the world of smartphones and tablets to be brought to the rugged environments of industrial automation. The TXF700 HMIs are available in display sizes from 12 cm to 54,5 cm, and with a resolution of up to 1920 x 1080 pixels.

The TXF700 series can be used for not only visualisation, but can also be combined with Turck Banner’s TX VisuPro as an IIoT gateway or edge controller. Besides the conventional HMI protocols for connecting to controllers such as Siemens, Beckhoff or Rockwell, TX VisuPro also supports MQTT or OPC-UA as server and client. The TXF700 HMIs can communicate simultaneously with up to eight protocols. This gateway function therefore enables data to be exchanged between different controllers or terminal devices.

The HMIs can be used wherever no particular Ex protection or hygiene requirements apply, particularly in machine and system building, the packaging industry, as well as in the intralogistics, mobile equipment and automobile sectors.

For more information contact Turck Banner, +27 11 453 2468 , brandon.topham@turckbanner.co.za, www.turckbanner.co.za

Credit(s)

Turck Banner





