Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


SCADA/HMI



Print this page printer friendly version

Ultra-robust HMIs with IP67 protection rating

March 2022 SCADA/HMI

Turck Banner’s TXF700 series includes an ultra-robust HMI range with all-round protection to IP67 for use at temperatures between -20°C and +55°C. With its high degree of protection, the modern HMI platform allows for flexible and slim mounting since, unlike previous solutions, it does not require installation in protective housings or control cabinets.

The brilliant TFT displays are protected by a glass front and feature a capacitive touchscreen that supports multi-touch capability and gesture control. This allows the latest operating concepts from the world of smartphones and tablets to be brought to the rugged environments of industrial automation. The TXF700 HMIs are available in display sizes from 12 cm to 54,5 cm, and with a resolution of up to 1920 x 1080 pixels.

The TXF700 series can be used for not only visualisation, but can also be combined with Turck Banner’s TX VisuPro as an IIoT gateway or edge controller. Besides the conventional HMI protocols for connecting to controllers such as Siemens, Beckhoff or Rockwell, TX VisuPro also supports MQTT or OPC-UA as server and client. The TXF700 HMIs can communicate simultaneously with up to eight protocols. This gateway function therefore enables data to be exchanged between different controllers or terminal devices.

The HMIs can be used wherever no particular Ex protection or hygiene requirements apply, particularly in machine and system building, the packaging industry, as well as in the intralogistics, mobile equipment and automobile sectors.

For more information contact Turck Banner, +27 11 453 2468, brandon.topham@turckbanner.co.za, www.turckbanner.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 453 2468
Fax: +27 11 453 2406
Email: sales@turckbanner.co.za
www: www.turckbanner.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Turck Banner


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Flexible drive control of roller conveyors
Turck Banner Motion Control & Drives
Turck Banner’s new TBEN I/O module with on-board logic simplifies parameterisation and operation of roller motors.

Read more...
EtherCAT Block I/O with Eight IO-Link Masters
Turck Banner Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
The ultra-robust TBEC-LL-8IOL enables Turck Banner's entire IO-Link portfolio to also be used in EtherCAT applications.

Read more...
Cascadable pick-to-light display module
Turck Banner Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
The PTL110 system’s RGB LEDs can output up to fourteen colours and various predefined animation functions.

Read more...
Smart radar sensors for rugged environments
Turck Banner Sensors & Transducers
With protection to IP69K and a shock-resistance of 100 G, the IO-Link devices are also suitable for rugged outdoor applications.

Read more...
One-size-fits-all HMI platform
Pepperl+Fuchs SCADA/HMI
In the process industry, the requirements for product quality are extremely high. HMI devices, which are used for operating and monitoring the processes, also must meet the highest demands. Pepperl+Fuchs ...

Read more...
Factor 1 sensor for logistics applications
Turck Banner Sensors & Transducers
Turck Banner adds rectangular version to Uprox sensor family for use in the price-sensitive transport and handling sector

Read more...
HMIs for food industry and outdoor areas
Turck Banner SCADA/HMI
Turck Banner has expanded its TX700 HMI/PLC device series with new variants for food and beverage applications, as well as high-brightness displays for sunlight readability.

Read more...
Control software library for sugar producers
SCADA/HMI
ABB has launched its latest release of ABB Ability Sugar Library, enhanced with new functionalities to serve as a control engineering inventory for sugar manufacturers. It helps to reduce engineering ...

Read more...
Condition monitoring control centre on a DIN-rail
Turck Banner Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The IM18-CCM50 is a compact condition monitoring control centre for simple installation in the control cabinet. This enables the use of both the information of the integrated sensors for measuring door ...

Read more...
IO-Link portfolio for decentralised automation
Turck Banner Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Turck Banner has expanded its IO-Link portfolio with a robust IO-Link master, a compact IO-Link master in IP20 and an I/O-hub with an additional power supply.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved