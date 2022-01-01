Cascadable pick-to-light display module

March 2022 Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays

Turck Banner’s range of pick-to-light components for picking operations includes the PTL110 system from its optical sensor partner, Banner Engineering. The cascadable display module, with an optional touch button and optical sensor capabilities, is particularly suitable for reliable control on assembly and picking stations with many picking points.

The RGB LEDs of the PTL110 offer control with up to 14 colours and various predefined animation functions. The three-digit alphanumeric display can be used as required for indicating part or picking counts and providing instructions. While the LED display indicates the box with the component to be removed, the removal is acknowledged either via the optical sensor or manually via a touch button. The pick-to-light system operates with Modbus RTU communication which, with its Pick-IQ technology, also offers particularly fast response times, even with multiple polling.

Each PTL110 device is supplied with a 150 mm cable and M12 plug connector at both ends. The components can thus be connected in series without any additional cables.

For more information contact Turck Banner, +27 11 453 2468 , brandon.topham@turckbanner.co.za, www.turckbanner.co.za

Turck Banner





