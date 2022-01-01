Cascadable pick-to-light display module

Turck Banner’s range of pick-to-light components for picking operations includes the PTL110 system from its optical sensor partner, Banner Engineering. The cascadable display module, with an optional touch button and optical sensor capabilities, is particularly suitable for reliable control on assembly and picking stations with many picking points.
The RGB LEDs of the PTL110 offer control with up to 14 colours and various predefined animation functions. The three-digit alphanumeric display can be used as required for indicating part or picking counts and providing instructions. While the LED display indicates the box with the component to be removed, the removal is acknowledged either via the optical sensor or manually via a touch button. The pick-to-light system operates with Modbus RTU communication which, with its Pick-IQ technology, also offers particularly fast response times, even with multiple polling.
Each PTL110 device is supplied with a 150 mm cable and M12 plug connector at both ends. The components can thus be connected in series without any additional cables.
With the full version of the software, master data can be accessed in the cloud, as can supplementary documents, and performance is increased with additional capacity.
The IM18-CCM50 is a compact condition monitoring control centre for simple installation in the control cabinet. This enables the use of both the information of the integrated sensors for measuring door ...
Turck’s Banner’s new non-flush sensors set new standards with maximum accuracy and smart additional information for condition monitoring.