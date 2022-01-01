Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Sensors & Transducers



Print this page printer friendly version

Measuring light grids

March 2022 Sensors & Transducers

The measuring light grids of ifm electronic’s OY51xx range are ideally suited for monitoring intralogistics processes. An evaluation is provided of how many light beams, and which ones specifically, are obstructed. This can be used to detect whether the conveyed objects are in the correct and safe transport position.

With a beam distance of 10 mm, the height and width of pallets, packages and boxes can be precisely detected.

Five different measured values can be transmitted via IO-Link using the multi-beam system. The height, position and contour of one or several objects can be derived from these values. Moreover, diagnostic information on operating hours is determined and transmitted digitally for needs-based maintenance.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 450 0400
Fax: +27 12 450 0412
Email: info.za@ifm.com
www: www.ifm.com
Articles: More information and articles about ifm - South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Heavy-duty incremental and absolute encoders
Vepac Electronics Sensors & Transducers
Wachendorff Automation now offers a heavy-duty variant as part of its range of incremental and absolute encoders.

Read more...
Miniature inductive sensors with long switching distances
ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation Sensors & Transducers
No larger than a pinhead, the robust sensors come in a V2A stainless steel housing and demonstrate their strengths where space is most limited.

Read more...
Inductive M8 sensor for limited-space applications
ifm - South Africa Sensors & Transducers
ifm has introduced the M8 inductive sensor for applications in factory automation, machine tool equipment and fast-moving robotic arms.

Read more...
New technology caps pharma bottling process
Sensors & Transducers
A regular customer of Sensor Technology has switched to its latest range of torque sensors, which are drop-in replacements for their predecessors.

Read more...
Modbus sensor guards against costly water damage
RF Design Sensors & Transducers Flow Measurement & Control
Bus Probe #05 (BP#05) is the newest member of Tibbo's RS-485 Modbus sensor family. BP#05 implements a cost-effective, low-power flood/leak detector that is ideally suited for building management systems ...

Read more...
Smart radar sensors for rugged environments
Turck Banner Sensors & Transducers
With protection to IP69K and a shock-resistance of 100 G, the IO-Link devices are also suitable for rugged outdoor applications.

Read more...
Sensors for accurate high-pressure cleaning
ifm - South Africa Flow Measurement & Control
ifm offers systems for accurate detection and documentation of high-pressure cleaning processes. The sensors support applications of up to 200 bar

Read more...
Differential pressure transmitter
WIKA Instruments Sensors & Transducers
Wika’s model DPT-20, with its 4-20 mA, 4-20 mA Hart, Foundation Fieldbus or Profibus PA output signals, combined with the intrinsic safety or flameproof enclosure ignition protection type, is tailored ...

Read more...
Torque sensor with separate head probes deep into machinery
Sensors & Transducers
Sensor Technology has extended its new range of torque sensors with a model that has the sensing head and electronics in separate housings.

Read more...
Factor 1 sensor for logistics applications
Turck Banner Sensors & Transducers
Turck Banner adds rectangular version to Uprox sensor family for use in the price-sensitive transport and handling sector

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved