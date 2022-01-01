Measuring light grids

March 2022 Sensors & Transducers

The measuring light grids of ifm electronic’s OY51xx range are ideally suited for monitoring intralogistics processes. An evaluation is provided of how many light beams, and which ones specifically, are obstructed. This can be used to detect whether the conveyed objects are in the correct and safe transport position.

With a beam distance of 10 mm, the height and width of pallets, packages and boxes can be precisely detected.

Five different measured values can be transmitted via IO-Link using the multi-beam system. The height, position and contour of one or several objects can be derived from these values. Moreover, diagnostic information on operating hours is determined and transmitted digitally for needs-based maintenance.

Credit(s)

ifm - South Africa





