Training courses for hazardous areas

March 2022 IS & Ex

Extech Safety Systems has announced a partnership with Trainor to offer online training courses for hazardous areas. Although the three courses offered are ATEX/IECEx-based, the SANS standards are exactly the same and the explanations given apply in South Africa.

Safe behaviour in hazardous areas

This course provides basic knowledge of hazardous areas and the risks associated with passing through, or working in, such areas. It is targeted at personnel who have access to areas where there are explosion hazards.

Subjects covered in the course:

• The risk of fire and explosion.

• Risks associated with hazardous areas where there is gas or dust in suspension.

• Sources of ignition.

• Risks and consequences.

• Preventing accidents and dangerous incidents.

• Working methods.

• Using the correct tools.

• Safety measures.

• Examples of accidents and incidents.

IECEx and ATEX marking of electrical equipment

Having completed this course, participants will have gained good insight into how electrical equipment is Ex-marked, and what the different markings mean. They will learn to distinguish between the different types of markings and make good decisions when selecting equipment to use in an installation in a potentially hazardous area.

The target group is electrotechnical and automation personnel, and other personnel planning or working on electrical installations in potentially hazardous areas within the EU/EEA. The course will also be useful for manufacturers and suppliers of Ex equipment within the EU/EEA.

Subjects covered in the course:

• How to read a marking plate.

• Protection types for electrical equipment.

• Markings that follow the IEC standard.

• Certification references.

• A brief introduction to marking mechanical equipment.

• Marking associated equipment and associated apparatus.

• A short history of markings.

• A summary of markings given by the ATEX directive.

• Types of ATEX markings.

IEC/ISO and ATEX marking of mechanical equipment

Completing this course will teach participants how mechanical equipment is Ex-marked, and what the different markings mean. They will learn to distinguish between the different types of markings and make good decisions when selecting equipment for use in an installation in a potentially hazardous area.

This course targets personnel who install and maintain mechanical equipment, and other personnel working in or projecting installations in hazardous areas within the EU/EEA. The course will also be useful for manufacturers and suppliers of mechanical Ex equipment within the EU/EEA.

Subjects covered in the course:

• How to read a marking plate.

• Protection types for mechanical equipment.

• Markings that follow the ISO standard.

• Certificate number.

• A brief introduction to marking electrical equipment.

• Marking associated equipment and associated apparatus.

• Assemblies.

• Additional markings introduced by the ATEX directive.

• Requirements for certified equipment.

Courses can be purchased online at www.extech.co.za/training, and companies can make bulk purchases by emailing sales@extech.co.za


Tel: +27 11 791 6000
Fax: +27 11 792 8294
Email: sales@extech.co.za
www: www.extech.co.za
