Rugged, fanless computers in 19-inch rack housings

MPL’s PIP40 family of fanless embedded computers are based on the 9th generation of Intel processors and come in 19-inch rack housings with 1U or 2U heights. In the 2U solution, two CPU boards can be accommodated, or a managed switch, XMC or MXM expansion module added. The units are EN50155 and IEC60945 tested and approved.
The solution is ideal for railway, maritime, defence, medical or other applications that need to be supported for ten years or more. The computers come with an Intel Celeron, i3, i7 or Xeon CPU, and are guaranteed to be available until 2034.
The PIP40 family is equipped with features like:
• Up to 64 GB registered DDR4 memory, with ECCDDR4 also available.
• M.2 Key-A, Key-B and M.2 Key-M sockets.
• Two mPCIe/mSATA Mini Card sockets with SATA 3.0 and USB 2.0.
• Two SATA 3.0 SSD, or one NVMe or SATA SSD.
• Up to seven LAN ports.
• Four RS-232 or RS-422/485 ports.
• Expansion capabilities for GPGPU on MXM, PCIe (e.g. RAID, high-end graphics or XMC modules).
Other than the announced 19-inch rack housing, the PIP40 family is also available in the MPL standard housing with DIN-rail or flange mounting. Further enclosures with IP67 are available in the standard MPL offering. An open-frame version (with a CPU board on a cooling plate) is also available, which is best suited for installation in existing cabinets and tight areas.
MPL's component stock guarantees repairs for up to 20 years. Extended temperature ranges can be fulfilled and are tested in MPL's own climatic chambers on request. The PIP40 family carries approvals for EN 55022, EN 55024, EN 61000, MIL-STD-461E, EN 60068, EN 50155, MIL-STD-810G, EN 60601, EN 60950, CE, IEC 60945, IACS and E10.
