Rotork actuators installed at Beijing’s second international airport
February 2022
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Over 130 Rotork actuators have been installed at the new Beijing Daxing International Airport, Beijing’s second international airport. This builds on an existing relationship with China Aviation Oil, which controls the jet fuel supply at Beijing Capital and Beijing Daxing International Airports. At Beijing Capital, IQ Rotork actuators have been in operation since 1999.
Beijing Daxing International Airport is in competition for the title of the world’s biggest airport, with four runways currently built and a terminal building that covers an area of 700 000 m². Rotork actuators carry out several duties at the airport, including the control of the relief valves at the tank farm. These are in place in the event of a dangerous build-up of pressure, which can then be released by the opening of the valve. The pump room, oil tanks, oil station and landing field ground wells use both IQ3 and IQT3 actuators to operate a variety of valve types, including gate, ball, plug and butterfly valves. The oil tanks and oil station also use electro-hydraulic linear actuators, which can provide a fail-safe function on power loss.
The actuators are connected with a Pakscan loop on a general-purpose field control unit. Pakscan is a redundant loop network which enables the remote control of actuators. It was selected because its unique loop-back function and diagnostic ability simplify maintenance and servicing. In an airport environment where hundreds of people can be displaced by breakdowns and delays, it is essential to increase reliability and reduce maintenance time. Additionally, the customer appreciated being able to connect the actuators to the Pakscan loop alongside actuators from another manufacturer.
Rotork Site Services (RSS) worked closely with the airport’s engineers, providing training to ensure they understood how to operate and service the actuators installed onsite.
For more information contact Rotork Africa, +27 11 453 9741, sales@rotork.co.za, www.rotork.com
Further reading:
Festo campaign highlights process automation solutions
Festo South Africa
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Festo aims to aid its process automation customers to thrive even during unpredictable periods, by continually analysing the value-creation chain and communicating with its customers to understand their needs.
Read more...
Silencer to help protect workers from gas process noise
Emerson Automation Solutions
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Fisher WhisperTube modal attenuator provides noise reduction in compressible fluid service to improve worker safety, with no impact to process flow.
Read more...
Flow control at US water resource recovery facility
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Rotork IQT part-turn electric actuators have been specified for use at the Water Resource Recovery Facility (WRRF) in Michigan, USA.
Read more...
New sustainable technologies to couple with renewable energy production
Neles South Africa
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
You may have noticed the buzz phrase, ‘Power-to-X’ in the press. It refers to hydrogen technology to store or convert surplus electricity, generated preferably from renewable energy sources.
Read more...
Automated solution for pump protection valve manufacturer
Valve & Automation
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Over 50 drawings of various components served as the basis for the automation solution developed by EWM for pump protection valve manufacturer, Schroeder Valves. All of the leading specialist’s components ...
Read more...
The ultimate control valve
Valve & Automation
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control Editor's Choice
Zwick has designed its TRI-SHARK range of Triple Eccentric Valves to be used in control or throttling applications as well as for pure on/off functionality.
Read more...
Smart pumping – a new era in water management and supply
Schneider Electric South Africa
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Smart pumping can address the high cost and energy usage challenges faced by private and municipality-managed facilities.
Read more...
Schubert & Salzer and Macsteel
Macsteel Service Centres
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
The demand on valves, particularly in tyre production plants, is extreme with tyre curing presses working constantly at high temperatures and pressures.
Read more...
Chinese LNG tanker fitted with ARCA anti-surge valves
Valve & Automation
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
ARCA anti-surge valves avoid surging by accurately adjusting the gas circulation or blow-off flow, effectively protecting the safety of the compressor unit.
Read more...
Electrified subsea actuator for offshore production
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Bosch Rexroth has engineered the SVA R2 Subsea Valve Actuator as a disruptive innovation for electrically actuating valves in the subsea process industry. It can replace conventional hydraulic cylinders ...
Read more...