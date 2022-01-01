Heavy-duty incremental and absolute encoders

Wachendorff Automation now offers a heavy-duty variant, in a very compact 36 mm design, as part of its range of incremental encoders in the WDGP series, as well as absolute encoders in the WDGA series. This version is characterised by a very high bearing load of 300 N axial and radial, as well as the increased protection class of IP69K. This makes these encoders fit for high-pressure/steam jet cleaning. They are specially designed for applications in harsh environments such as mobile machinery, in the food industry or even car washes.

The WDGP36J incremental encoder counts up to 16 384 pulses, has a high output frequency up to 1 MHz, and comes with reverse polarity protection and short-circuit protection from 4,75 V DC to 32 V DC.

The WDGA36J absolute encoder supports CANopen and is equipped with maintenance-free and environmentally friendly EnDra technology. Capable pf single-turn (16-bit) and multi-turn (43-bit) operation, it integrates a two-colour LED as an indicator of its operating condition.

