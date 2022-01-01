Heavy-duty incremental and absolute encoders

Wachendorff Automation now offers a heavy-duty variant, in a very compact 36 mm design, as part of its range of incremental encoders in the WDGP series, as well as absolute encoders in the WDGA series. This version is characterised by a very high bearing load of 300 N axial and radial, as well as the increased protection class of IP69K. This makes these encoders fit for high-pressure/steam jet cleaning. They are specially designed for applications in harsh environments such as mobile machinery, in the food industry or even car washes.
The WDGP36J incremental encoder counts up to 16 384 pulses, has a high output frequency up to 1 MHz, and comes with reverse polarity protection and short-circuit protection from 4,75 V DC to 32 V DC.
The WDGA36J absolute encoder supports CANopen and is equipped with maintenance-free and environmentally friendly EnDra technology. Capable pf single-turn (16-bit) and multi-turn (43-bit) operation, it integrates a two-colour LED as an indicator of its operating condition.
Read more...Modbus sensor guards against costly water damage RF Design
Sensors & Transducers Flow Measurement & Control
Bus Probe #05 (BP#05) is the newest member of Tibbo's RS-485 Modbus sensor family. BP#05 implements a cost-effective, low-power flood/leak detector that is ideally suited for building management systems ...
Read more...Power analyser with RS-232 C interface Vepac Electronics
Electrical Power & Protection
Power analysers are used for the precise evaluation of circuits, energy consumers and network loads. The PeakTech P 4145 3-phase power analyser offers all important functions for performance analysis ...
Read more...Differential pressure transmitter WIKA Instruments
Sensors & Transducers
Wika’s model DPT-20, with its 4-20 mA, 4-20 mA Hart, Foundation Fieldbus or Profibus PA output signals, combined with the intrinsic safety or flameproof enclosure ignition protection type, is tailored ...