Flow control at US water resource recovery facility
February 2022
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Rotork IQT part-turn electric actuators have been specified for use at the Water Resource Recovery Facility (WRRF) in East Lansing, Michigan, USA. This activated sludge/tertiary filtration plant has the capacity to process approximately 71 million litres of water every day.
Over 100 actuators have been ordered, consisting of various IQ3 and IQT3 range part-turn electric actuators, including the IQ18, IQ25, IQT-125, 500, 1000 and 2000. These actuators serve a variety of vital roles, including the operation of flow control valves, sluice gates, ball control valves, AWWA butterfly valves and eccentric plug valves. They were installed alongside IW Mk2 quarter-turn worm gearboxes.
The actuators are able to accurately control the exact amount of flow. Going beyond simple open/close functions, they can move the valves and gates to exact positions to provide complete control of flow in the process. In addition to this modulating service, the actuators also provide an isolating service in a new digester process. The digester process breaks down the waste material to produce biogas, and the actuators ensure that the flow of municipal wastewater can be stopped, should it be necessary to do so.
For more information contact Reshnita Singh, +27 11 453 9741, reshnita.singh@rotork.com, www.rotork.com
Further reading:
Silencer to help protect workers from gas process noise
Emerson Automation Solutions
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Fisher WhisperTube modal attenuator provides noise reduction in compressible fluid service to improve worker safety, with no impact to process flow.
Read more...
New sustainable technologies to couple with renewable energy production
Neles South Africa
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
You may have noticed the buzz phrase, ‘Power-to-X’ in the press. It refers to hydrogen technology to store or convert surplus electricity, generated preferably from renewable energy sources.
Read more...
Automated solution for pump protection valve manufacturer
Valve & Automation
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Over 50 drawings of various components served as the basis for the automation solution developed by EWM for pump protection valve manufacturer, Schroeder Valves. All of the leading specialist’s components ...
Read more...
The ultimate control valve
Valve & Automation
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control Editor's Choice
Zwick has designed its TRI-SHARK range of Triple Eccentric Valves to be used in control or throttling applications as well as for pure on/off functionality.
Read more...
Smart pumping – a new era in water management and supply
Schneider Electric South Africa
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Smart pumping can address the high cost and energy usage challenges faced by private and municipality-managed facilities.
Read more...
Schubert & Salzer and Macsteel
Macsteel Service Centres
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
The demand on valves, particularly in tyre production plants, is extreme with tyre curing presses working constantly at high temperatures and pressures.
Read more...
Chinese LNG tanker fitted with ARCA anti-surge valves
Valve & Automation
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
ARCA anti-surge valves avoid surging by accurately adjusting the gas circulation or blow-off flow, effectively protecting the safety of the compressor unit.
Read more...
Electrified subsea actuator for offshore production
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Bosch Rexroth has engineered the SVA R2 Subsea Valve Actuator as a disruptive innovation for electrically actuating valves in the subsea process industry. It can replace conventional hydraulic cylinders ...
Read more...
Eliminate bearing failures in TOVs
Valve & Automation
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Bearing failures are among the highest root causes of failure in triple offset valves (TOV) for tight shutoff applications. This issue is directly attributed to the need to have metal bearings with very ...
Read more...
Locally manufactured knife gate valves
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
BMG and Abrasive Flow Solutions (AFS) play a major role in the local valves sector, through the design, distribution, supply and support of a broad range of slurry related valves.
Read more...