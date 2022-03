World Woman Hour inspires future generations of women to work in energy

February 2022 News

To mark International Women’s Day on 8 March 2022, women leaders from the world of energy shared their stories to inspire young women and girls to persevere with their personal and professional aspirations. The event complemented Schneider Electric’s work with the World Woman Foundation to promote the role of women in the energy sector. The World Woman Hour online event was recorded and can be viewed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=JYTMSQtXyvM.



The five female energy leaders featured were:

• Damilola Ogunbiyi, CEO and special representative of the UN secretary-general for Sustainable Energy for All, and co-chair of UN-Energy.

• Sophie Borgne, senior vice president: digital power at Schneider Electric.

• Bhavani Amirthalingam, senior vice president and chief digital information officer at US energy company Ameren.

• Zanélle Dalglish, sustainable development and training academy director for Schneider Electric in Anglophone Africa.

• Angie Redondo Herrera, digital marketing specialist at Schneider Electric and recent winner of Schneider’s annual GoGreen student competition.

“Women are underrepresented in STEM fields, so with the World Woman Foundation, we aim to shine a light on the positive contribution women are making in the world of energy today,” said Charise Le, chief human resources officer at Schneider Electric. “We continue to challenge gender stereotypes and inequality to foster a gender-balanced workplace and #BreakTheBias.”

The World Woman Foundation is a global community of 15 000 members committed to scaling and accelerating the impact of women and girls through long-term investments to expand skills, connections, capacity and visibility. Over the last five years, it has built a network of 300 change-makers and 55 000 Global Mentorship Programme graduates in 20 countries.

Working with the World Woman Foundation is just one of the actions taken by Schneider Electric as part of its commitment to gender equality. Schneider’s wider 2025 sustainability goals include working towards targets to boost female representation across different levels of the workforce. In 2021, Schneider passed a gender-diversity milestone as women now make up 44% of its executive committee.

Schneider’s inclusive work policies support gender equity by helping employees to better manage their work and personal lives – for example, through flexible work or providing family, care and bereavement paid leave. Schneider also seeks to ensure equal pay across comparable groups of employees and reduce the pay gap between women and men to less than 1% by 2025.

For more information about Schneider’s commitment to women’s empowerment and diversity, equity and inclusion, visit www.se.com/ww/en/about-us/diversity-and-inclusion/

