Reliable interface for the blind plugging of modular connections

February 2022 Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors

The new docking frames of the Phoenix Contact Heavycon product family enable the time-saving installation and maintenance of push-in systems and other applications in which the interfaces cannot be seen.

Protruding guide elements enable connections to be contacted blindly and reliably. The male and female sides are aligned together due to the floating mounting of the frames. A significant advantage is the easy assembly of the frames with modular contact inserts, which are inserted simply thanks to their latching springs. Customised and compact interfaces can be created by combining a wide range of transmission media in a single docking frame.

The extensive product range of modular contact inserts in the Heavycon product family features the ideal inserts for the transmission of signals, data, power and compressed air for every application. The robust die-cast zinc docking frames are touch-proof and available in the market-standard sizes of B6 through to B24, with two to six slots.

Credit(s)

Phoenix Contact





