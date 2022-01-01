Reliable interface for the blind plugging of modular connections

The new docking frames of the Phoenix Contact Heavycon product family enable the time-saving installation and maintenance of push-in systems and other applications in which the interfaces cannot be seen.
Protruding guide elements enable connections to be contacted blindly and reliably. The male and female sides are aligned together due to the floating mounting of the frames. A significant advantage is the easy assembly of the frames with modular contact inserts, which are inserted simply thanks to their latching springs. Customised and compact interfaces can be created by combining a wide range of transmission media in a single docking frame.
The extensive product range of modular contact inserts in the Heavycon product family features the ideal inserts for the transmission of signals, data, power and compressed air for every application. The robust die-cast zinc docking frames are touch-proof and available in the market-standard sizes of B6 through to B24, with two to six slots.
Read more...Tool-free cabling with M12 push-lock connectors Phoenix Contact
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Confined spaces and customised cable lengths are becoming increasingly common when it comes to the cabling of machines and systems. Whether for signal, data or power transmission, the Phoenix Contact ...
Read more...Space-saving power supplies Phoenix Contact
Electrical Power & Protection
With its new generation of ‘Uno Power’ power supplies, Phoenix Contact provides compact power supplies with a high power density. The new devices are space-saving and alignable without minimum clearances ...
Read more...Ethernet switches for harsh environments Phoenix Contact
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking IT in Manufacturing
Phoenix Contact’s FL Switch 1000NT series has been further expanded to introduce wide-temperature models with advanced approvals for process and maritime markets. These switches offer a robust metal housing, ...
Read more...New I/O range for field installation Phoenix Contact
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Phoenix Contact is extending its portfolio of I/O systems for control-cabinet-free automation with the new generation of the Axioline E I/O system. The devices have been designed to satisfy both current ...
Read more...Easy recording of weather data Phoenix Contact
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Phoenix Contact’s pre-installed solution with PLCnext Control records the values of wind speed and direction, temperature, irradiation, humidity and the amount of precipitation.