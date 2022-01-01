How to use edge computing in industrial IoT
February 2022
Industrial Wireless
Edge computing is a cloud environment located closer to automation-enabled devices at the edge of the network rather than at the data centre. End-points are connected to the operational network and control centre via an IIoT (industrial-Internet-of-Things) gateway.
The addition of cloud computing resources to the IIoT gateway at the edge enables local storage and processing of data, which, when compared to centralised cloud computing, offers compelling benefits such as:
• Higher reliability – because data doesn’t need to travel to a central cloud, communication isn’t interrupted if the link is down.
• Lower latency and consumption of network resources, for the same reason.
• Better security and compliance with regulations, as data isn’t exposed when travelling over public links.
Cloud computing and virtualisation enable multiple applications to run simultaneously and independently on the same hardware. In the context of IIoT, this means that a single gateway can perform not only networking functions, but also host other functions that are related to industrial applications and IIoT management.
The end result is less ‘boxes’, as fewer networking and IIoT devices are required. This also means better security, as the function that needs to be secured is virtualised within the securely connected IIoT gateway itself. All this means that edge computing provides the required insight and agility and at the same time reduces the number of devices that need to be deployed in remote sites.
Where edge computing comes into play in new industrial IoT projects.
RAD’s SecFlow with edge computing and LoRaWAN has the capability to execute all of these requirements on the same hardware.
For more information contact Otto Wireless Solutions, +27 11 791 1033, wireless@otto.co.za, www.otto.co.za
Further reading:
I/O sensor turns wired sensors wireless
TRX Electronics
Industrial Wireless
The Sentrius BT610 I/O sensor from Laird Connectivity is a new Bluetooth 5 sensor platform that turns wired sensors into IP67-rated, battery-operated wireless nodes that provide robust and secure messaging ...
Read more...
5G routers for mission-critical operations
Industrial Wireless
The integration of 5G in Hitachi Energy’s TRO600 routers enables a fast, secure and reliable hybrid wireless network for enhanced operational efficiency.
Read more...
Portable wireless gateway for Ex areas
Comtest
Industrial Wireless
Comtest – local representative of Industrial Scientific, a global leader in gas detection – has introduced the RGX Gateway, which enables designated safety contacts to receive real-time alerts for gas ...
Read more...
Simplify collaboration between machines and operators
RJ Connect
Industrial Wireless
Moxa’s wireless networking solutions are the perfect fit for manufacturing environments.
Read more...
DEK wireless kit
Turck Banner
Industrial Wireless
The standalone DEK wireless kit from Turck Banner includes everything needed for a remote preventive maintenance monitoring solution.
Read more...
Unwired unleashes new possibilities
RJ Connect
Industrial Wireless
In situations where it is hard to wire or reconfigure industrial operations, wireless LANs (WLANs) provide an ideal alternative.
Read more...
Tag-specific requirements in RFID systems for track and trace
Turck Banner
Editor's Choice Industrial Wireless
The BL ident complete RFID system from Turck Banner offers solutions in the HF or UHF range with interfaces for use in a plant or switch cabinet.
Read more...
Are you ready for the 2G/3G sunset?
Throughput Technologies
Industrial Wireless
With widespread adoption of 4G technology and the growing availability of 5G, older technologies (2G and 3G) are now slowly being phased out.
Read more...
DXM series wireless controllers
Turck Banner
Industrial Wireless
The robust, IP67-rated housing of Turck Banner’s DXM1200E easily installs in most environments without the need for an additional enclosure.
Read more...
Wi-Fi in South African underground coal mines
Extech Safety Systems
Industrial Wireless IS & Ex
In the author’s opinion, Wi-Fi and all it offers can dramatically improve safety in all industries, including underground coal mines.
Read more...