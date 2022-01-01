Mini-PC for IoT and industrial applications

Compulab recently launched fitlet3, its latest Atom-based miniature fanless PC, featuring Intel’s newest Atom processor family, Elkhart Lake. Designed to be highly versatile with multiple functions in a tiny form factor, Compulab says fitlet3 outperforms former Atom-based platforms in almost every aspect: CPU performance is up to 1,7 times better, graphics performance is up to 2 times better, and storage performance is up to 7 times better.

The custom-made motherboard was designed to fully utilise the capabilities of Intel’s most advanced Atom platform, supporting up to 32 GB, 3200 MT/s DDR4 memory, and a comprehensive set of communication and industrial interfaces.

Additional interfaces are optional using one of the third-generation FACET extension cards:

• FC3-LAN: Two more 1 Gbps Ethernet ports, for a total of four ports on RJ45 connectors.

• FC3-OPLN: 1 Gbps Ethernet over SFP+ for optical LAN.

• FC3-POED: A single 1 Gbps PoE port that can power the fitlet3.

The PC is aimed at industrial automation, AI edge computing and IoT applications. Therefore, it was designed with a full range of capabilities and features such as a Small, Fanless, rugged housing; -40°C to 85°C temperature range; input voltage range from 7 V to 42 V; extensive wired and wireless connectivity; isolated COM ports and GPIOs; secure boot and TPM 2.0; a 5-year warranty and 15 years of availability.

fitlet3 supports Windows 10 IoT enterprise LTSC 2021, Win 11 Pro, Linux Mint and Ubuntu operating systems, measures 132.8 mm X 100 mm X 34.8 mm, and can be VESA or DIN-rail mounted.

