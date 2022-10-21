WearCheck Cape Town moves to Brackenfell
February 2022
News
Condition monitoring specialist, WearCheck, recently relocated its Cape Town transformer laboratory and its sales office to Brackenfell in Cape Town. The company’s sister operation, Set Point Water Laboratories, also moved to the same premises.
WearCheck Cape Town’s laboratory and offices are now at Unit 25, The Reserve 3 Business Park, 2 Capricorn Way, Brackenfell. The branch’s phone number remains the same (+27 21 001 2100).
Wearcheck’s new Brackenfell premises.
Gert Nel, transformer division manager for WearCheck, is happy to have all the Cape-based services under one roof. Customers are benefiting as the new location is very accessible from major roads and is also closer to many customer operations, making sample drop-off even easier. “Business operations will be even more streamlined with our teams now all in one place, and samples will be processed quickly,” he said.
WearCheck has fourteen world-class laboratories in nine countries across Africa and beyond. The South African laboratories are in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town and Middelburg, while the international laboratories are in Zambia (at Lumwana mine and Kitwe), Mozambique, Ghana, Zimbabwe, DRC, Namibia, India and Dubai.
For more information contact +27 21 001 2100, support@wearcheck.co.za, www.wearcheck.co.za
